Hearty breakfast at Holland Grove

PHOTO: ELIXIR COFFEE & WINE

Elixir Coffee and Wine is a cozy cafe nestled amid nature

Ray Tan
Food Columnist
Sep 15, 2023 08:00 pm

If ever Holland Village feels too busy, perhaps Holland Grove might match your groove.

Elixir Coffee and Wine, located in Holland Grove Road, transforms from a cozy cafe during the day to a bar at night, nestled amid nature. 

With a public playground, a supermarket, and ample parking, it makes for a convenient family outing.

We were greeted with a colouring sheet and crayons upon entering  – which kept my daughter happily engaged while I placed our breakfast order.

There is a menu for kids under 7, and we tried the Kid’s Breakfast Fry Up ($12), which includes scrambled eggs, sourdough toast, cooked ham, tater tots and smoky-sweet blistered tomatoes. 

While this may seem pretty basic, each item was prepared well, and the scrambled eggs were buttery good. 

Kid’s Breakfast Fry Up (comes with juice; $12)PHOTO: RAY TAN

Kids also have a choice of mini pizzas if they dine after 12 noon.

For mains, the breakfast tartines were beautifully plated, and my favourite was the Stracciatella ($20), a sourdough bread topped with velvety stracciatella cheese, blistered tomatoes, and pecorino all brought together with a drizzle of balsamic vinegar on arugula. It looked like Christmas. 

Stracciatella (tartine; $20)PHOTO: RAY TAN

The Northerner ($18) – topped with smoked salmon, boiled egg and gribiche sauce – was also impressive. The mix of herb salad and pink peppercorns made the dish pop.

(The Northerner. It looked so inviting my daughter reached in for a bite before I could snap a quick photo; $18) PHOTO: RAY TAN

Spice lovers can opt for the Turkish Eggs ($16) tartine which has poached eggs on flatbread with a garlic yoghurt sauce, topped with their in-house chilli crunch.

Or if you come after 12 noon, try their Hot Mama Pizza ($28). Freshly fired up, topped with calabrese salami and a homemade chilli crunch that had a good balance of sweetness and spice.

Hot Mama Pizza ($28)PHOTO: RAY TAN

I also had a chat with executive chef Victor Loy, and he shared that he is looking to introduce more Asian-inspired dishes to the menu.

If you ever find yourself in the Holland area, give this place a go.

Daddy & Daughter approved!

Elixir Coffee and Wine

