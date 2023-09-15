Hearty breakfast at Holland Grove

If ever Holland Village feels too busy, perhaps Holland Grove might match your groove.

Elixir Coffee and Wine, located in Holland Grove Road, transforms from a cozy cafe during the day to a bar at night, nestled amid nature.

With a public playground, a supermarket, and ample parking, it makes for a convenient family outing.

We were greeted with a colouring sheet and crayons upon entering – which kept my daughter happily engaged while I placed our breakfast order.

There is a menu for kids under 7, and we tried the Kid’s Breakfast Fry Up ($12), which includes scrambled eggs, sourdough toast, cooked ham, tater tots and smoky-sweet blistered tomatoes.

While this may seem pretty basic, each item was prepared well, and the scrambled eggs were buttery good.

Kid’s Breakfast Fry Up (comes with juice; $12) PHOTO: RAY TAN

Kids also have a choice of mini pizzas if they dine after 12 noon.

For mains, the breakfast tartines were beautifully plated, and my favourite was the Stracciatella ($20), a sourdough bread topped with velvety stracciatella cheese, blistered tomatoes, and pecorino all brought together with a drizzle of balsamic vinegar on arugula. It looked like Christmas.

Stracciatella (tartine; $20) PHOTO: RAY TAN

The Northerner ($18) – topped with smoked salmon, boiled egg and gribiche sauce – was also impressive. The mix of herb salad and pink peppercorns made the dish pop.

(The Northerner. It looked so inviting my daughter reached in for a bite before I could snap a quick photo; $18) PHOTO: RAY TAN

Spice lovers can opt for the Turkish Eggs ($16) tartine which has poached eggs on flatbread with a garlic yoghurt sauce, topped with their in-house chilli crunch.

Or if you come after 12 noon, try their Hot Mama Pizza ($28). Freshly fired up, topped with calabrese salami and a homemade chilli crunch that had a good balance of sweetness and spice.

Hot Mama Pizza ($28) PHOTO: RAY TAN

I also had a chat with executive chef Victor Loy, and he shared that he is looking to introduce more Asian-inspired dishes to the menu.

If you ever find yourself in the Holland area, give this place a go.

Daddy & Daughter approved!

Elixir Coffee and Wine

24 Holland Grove Rd, #01-18, Singapore 278803

https://linktr.ee/elixircoffeeandwine

CULINARY EXPLORER ON A JOURNEY OF FLAVOURS

Embarking on a delectable adventure that spans continents, Ray Tan joins our news outlet as an avid food reviewer. Recognised by his digital alter ego, @beyondtheisland, Ray has carved a niche for himself as a distinguished foodie, and is often accompanied by his daughter to local dining spots that are perfect for the family.