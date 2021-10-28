Light up Deepavali with delightful dining deals

In exactly a week, we celebrate Deepavali, the Festival of Lights.

While it remains a celebration under restrictions, you can still make a party out of it at home.

There will be a mega show on Nov 4, with virtual activities such as food masterclasses, variety entertainment and TikTok dance challenges. Visit www.deepavalisg.com for details.

Whether staying in or going out, you can have a blast. Here are some Deepavali treats to enjoy if you can dine out, or order the food to be delivered.

StraitsKitchen

StraitsKitchen at Grand Hyatt Singapore offers a halal-certified Deepavali menu from Nov 3 to 7.

You will get South and North Indian specialities from live stations serving classics such as Hyderabad Nalli Dhum Biryani and sweets like Gulab Jamun and Kesari Aam Kheer.

Vegetarian options include Tawa Kabab, Paneer Bharwan Ananas Kebab and lentil crisps.

Lunch is $65, and dinner is $75.

For reservations, visit www.singapore.grand.hyattrestaurants.com/deepavali.html

Tiffin Room

Raffles Hotel Singapore's Tiffin Room celebrates Deepavali with a Diwali Experience menu ($98 a person).

Highlights include the starters of Golgappa Shots, a deep-fried stuffed crispy bread complemented with mint, mango with sweet tamarind and yogurt, Tandoori Lobster and Sarson Da Murgh, boneless chicken leg in a mustard leaf gravy.

Call 6412-1816 for reservations.

Firangi Superstar

For Deepavali, Firangi Superstar has a special menu from Nov 1 to 6. For lunch, it's an a la carte menu. For dinner, it's available as a set meal at $185 a person.

Highlights include Prized Pincers ($30, crab cutlets with masala sauce and caviar) and the beef dish Rolls Rolley Sire (market price).

And if you dine there during this period, Firangi Superstar will donate 10 per cent of its proceeds to SolarBuddy, an organisation dedicated to raising global awareness and designing solar light solutions for children living in energy poverty.

For reservations, visit www.firangisuperstar.com

Melt Cafe

While it is not technically a Deepavali promotion, for the month of November, Melt Cafe at Mandarin Oriental, Singapore is running a special five-course menu showcasing Indian cuisine with an innovative Western twist in presentation.

Dishes include narangi machali, a tangerine-flavoured black cod; jhinga, a lobster soup; and masala battakh, which combines saffron basmati rice and duck confit.You will need to call 6885-3500 in advance to book this meal, which is $108 a person.

W Singapore

You can spend Deepavali near the sea at W Singapore - Sentosa Cove, which is featuring two menus of modern interpretation of traditional Indian fare, available from Nov 1 to 14.

The Eat Spice & Curry On set menus (from $40) have classics such as Handi Rogan Josh (lamb shank in spicy onion tomato sauce), Malai Murgh Tikka (cheesy chicken cooked with Indian spices) and Chukandar Halwa (shredded beetroot, milk and nuts).

For reservations, call 6808-7268.

Shangri-La Singapore

If your idea of Deepavali is a day of binge-watching cable TV, order yourself a box of Deepavali Mithai Sweets from Shangri-La Singapore.

The Deepavali Mithai Gift Box ($49) has 12 pieces of bite-sized sweets, featuring milky Strawberry Peda, Coconut Jaggery Ladoo, a golden-hued Besan Ladoo and Sesame Ladoo.

You can also buy a few more boxes to share as gifts.

To order, go to bit.ly/slsdeepavali for self-collection or delivery till Nov 4.