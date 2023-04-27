To mum, with love: The prettiest and tastiest cakes for Mother’s Day

Cakes are always a good way to win over hearts. And if you want to win over your mother’s, here are some of the prettiest — and tastiest — cakes for Mother’s Day 2023.

A perfect gift for mothers who are fans of both yuzu and actress Fann Wong is the yuzu matcha tart ($59) from Fanntasy. The buttery sable base is made of almond sponge, then layered with matcha cremeux, and finished with yuzu curd.

The bitter of green tea and the zest of yuzu makes a nice combination.

To order, head to https://fanntasybakes.com.sg/. All tarts are while stocks last and can be pre-ordered for Mother's Day.

Left to right: Only Yam and Graceful Lychee. PHOTO: BREADTALK

Breadtalk offers two cakes for Mother’s Day.

Only Yam ($48.80, $7.90 for a slice) is made with dajia yam from Taiwan, and features a light cheese cake, silky-smooth pudding and Chantilly cream cheese between yam chiffon layers. The purple carnations on top of the cake are made with Korean butter cream.

For those who prefer something sweeter, the Graceful Lychee ($48.80, $7.90 for a slice) has lychee coulis and smooth yoghurt mousse between layers of blushing pink chiffon cake.

The cakes are available till May 14 at most Breadtalk outlets, or have it delivered by ordering it online www.breadtalk.com.sg/shop

Honey cloud cake.PHOTO: PAUL'S BAKERY

Paul Bakery’s honey cloud cake ($88) is a very pretty cake with a crown of French macarons, and fresh strawberries, blueberries and raspberries, and layered with yoghurt and a light apricot glaze.

Order before the end of April, and you’ll get a 10 per cent discount. To order, visit www.paul-singapore.com. For a list of locations, you can head to www.paul-singapore.com/location

Lady M’s Strawberry Swirl Mille Crêpes.PHOTO: CAERUS HOLDING

This cake from Lady M is not specifically for Mother’s Day, but most mothers would appreciate it.

The Strawberry Swirl Mille Crepes is centred with a fluffy strawberry-infused sponge cake layered with wafer-thin mille crepes and strawberry cream (made from a combination of strawberry puree and whipping cream).

The tangy sweet cake is topped with strawberry cream and strawberry powder made from New Zealand freeze-dried strawberries.

Available till May 31, from $13 a slice to $132 for a whole cake. Get it at all Lady M outlets or online via https://ladym.com.sg">https://ladym.com.sg.

Bird’s nest lychee cheesecake.PHOTO: REE AND MUMMY

Ree and Mummy’s creation is the bird’s nest lychee cheesecake ($68).

The blend of soft rose-chiffon base, lychee water-infused cream cheese, chopped lychees, bird’s nest and rose petals is light and fragrant.

Fish gelatin is used in the making of this cake, and, thus, it is Muslim-friendly.

You can head to Ree and Mummy’s Instagram account (@reeandmummy) to place your order. It is available from May 1 to May 21.

PrimaDeli’s Dearest Mom cake.PHOTO: PRIMADELI

Purple reins with PrimaDeli.

Its Dearest Mom cake is chocolate on chocolate, and made with chocolate truffle cream enveloped between layers of chocolate sponge.

The cake comes in two sizes, regular ($37.80) and large ($49.80).

There's a 15 per cent discount if you get the cake by May 1; discount of 10 per cent from May 2 to May 14.

To find out where you can buy the cakes, head to www.primadeli.com.