Savour authentic Japanese flavours at Tempura Makino

Tempura Makino’s decor is a seamless blend of aesthetics and functionality, with an open kitchen and a mix of booth and tempura bar counter spaces.

Famed for its handcrafted tempura, Tempura Makino serves up an authentic experience by importing premium flour, dashi and ingredients directly from Japan.

The light batter, infused with the richness of Okinawan egg, is a testament to their dedication to excellence.



Among its five outlets scattered across the island, the Great World City branch is our go-to for tempura.

We started the meal with a snow crab dish from their seasonal winter menu. Zuwai Kani Koura Gratin Tempura ($10.50) features snow crab flakes, scallops and prawns in a creamy gratin topped with a snow crab leg tempura.



This creamy, rich and flavourful starter was beautifully presented with a snow crab claw within the shell. I am certain this dish would make an amazing pie filling.

Zuwai Kani Koura Gratin Tempura ($10.50).

Three Kinds Sashimi ($23.90) comprises thick, fatty cuts of salmon, maguro and scallop served on a cold stone slab, which keeps the sashimi chilled and firm. The plump scallops have a delightful natural sweetness. The cuts were impeccable — no odd bits, just top-notch precision and presentation.

Three Kinds Sashimi ($23.90).

I recommend the Steak Tempura ($11.90), a medium rare steak enveloped in the restaurant’s signature crispy thin tempura batter. The meat’s buttery tenderness is elevated by the addition of a shiso leaf, which imparts sophistication and a subtle hint of citrus and mint. It is a choice appetiser for meat lovers like myself.

Steak Tempura ($11.90).

Also from the winter menu, we opted to share the Zuwai Kani Kamatama Udon ($28.50), in which warm Inaniwa udon is complemented by a selection of tempura delights – snow crab leg, prawn, asparagus and eggplant. This dish is best enjoyed with shirodashi dipping sauce.



The udon, topped with ikura and crab meat, delivers a satisfying balance of creaminess and umami as the robust crab flavour melds with the creamy egg yolk from Okinawa. This dish was praised by my daughter Sarah and is highly recommended.

Zuwai Kani Kamatama Udon ($28.50).

Last but not least, delighting our taste buds were the Strawberry Mochi Tempura ($5.50) and the Matcha Mochi Tempura ($5.90).

Encased in a light, non-greasy batter, the mochi contained a mouth-watering filling of ice cream. The Strawberry Mochi treated us to a burst of strawberry flavour with its strawberry bits, while the Matcha Mochi impressed with the addition of red beans. Each flavour was visually appealing and provided a sweet finale to our meal.

Strawberry Mochi Tempura ($5.50, left) and Matcha Mochi Tempura ($5.90).

Choose to perch at the tempura bar and witness artistry at work as tempura is prepared before your eyes or opt for the relaxed comfort of a booth. Whichever you prefer, the food is consistently exceptional, making it an ideal spot for family dining.

Daddy & Daughter approved!



Tempura Makino (Great World City)

1 Kim Seng Promenade, B1-112/113 Great World City, Singapore 237994

https://tempuramakino.com.sg/

https://www.instagram.com/tempuramakinosg/

CULINARY EXPLORER ON A JOURNEY OF FLAVOURS

Embarking on a delectable adventure that spans continents, Ray Tan joins our news outlet as an avid food reviewer. Recognised by his digital alter ego, @beyondtheisland, Ray has carved a niche for himself as a distinguished foodie, and is often accompanied by his daughter to local dining spots that are perfect for the family.