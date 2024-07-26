Sushi Tei celebrates 30 years with a splash of familiar flavours

Great for dinner, but maybe not an ideal choice for lunch on a sweltering-hot afternoon.

Sushi Tei, the ubiquitous Japanese restaurant chain in Singapore, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

To commemorate this milestone, they have launched a second edition of their anniversary menu, featuring a tantalising array of some old favourites.

I recently had the opportunity to sample this special menu at their Paragon outlet, and it was a feast for both the eyes and the stomach.

The tasting kicked off with a refreshing plate of Kanpachi Sashimi ($16.80). The slices of greater amberjack were glisteningly fresh, their delicate flavour a testament to the restaurant's commitment to quality ingredients.

It was the first dish to be served but my wife already claimed it as her favourite item on the new menu.

Next up was my top pick, the A5 Maruzen Craft Wagyu Steak ($36.80). The pan-fried striploin's aroma alone was enough to make my mouth water.

Excuse me while I devour this entire plate of A5 Wagyu. PHOTO: SUSHI TEI

The steak was cooked to perfection, each bite melting in my mouth like butter. The special sauce, a blend of savoury and slightly sweet notes, complemented the rich flavour of the wagyu beautifully.

The Pearl Negitoro Maki ($14.80) provided a lighter counterpoint to the richness of the wagyu. The cucumber maki, generously topped with minced tuna, crab stick, and salmon roe, was a burst of freshness with every bite.

I loved it, but my wife said it was a bit of a messy dish to eat.

The Pearl Negitoro Maki is light, refreshing, and bursting with flavour. PHOTO: SUSHI TEI

For something a little more indulgent, the Momiji Ebi Roll ($13.80) hit the spot. Deep-fried ebi sushi rolls were generously coated in a spicy yuzu mayonnaise and topped with crab meat.

The combination of textures and flavours was a delight, the spicy kick of the mayonnaise adding another layer of complexity.

Probably the weirdest thing on the menu for me was the Kaisen Tomato Pasta ($17.80).

Don’t get me wrong – the tomato-based sauce was flavourful and not overly acidic, providing a harmonious backdrop for the generous portion of assorted seafood. I just never thought of Sushi Tei as a place to eat pasta.

Never thought I'd go to Sushi Tei to eat pasta, but it kind of works. PHOTO: SUSHI TEI

The Kani Mentai Tamagoyaki ($9.80) was a comforting choice. The Japanese omelette, fluffy and subtly sweet, was elevated by the savoury topping of crab stick and cod roe mayonnaise.

The Pork Goma Nabe ($13.80), with tender and flavourful pork simmering invitingly in a rich sesame-based soup, is perfect for a chilly evening, though perhaps not my top choice for lunch on a hot Singapore day.

Great for dinner, but maybe not an ideal choice for lunch on a sweltering-hot afternoon. PHOTO: SUSHI TEI

We finished off our culinary journey with a refreshing Momo Sherbet ($4.80). The peach sherbet was light, tangy, and the perfect palate cleanser after the flavour-packed meal.

Sushi Tei definitely knows how to throw an anniversary party – and everyone’s invited.

With this new menu, they're proclaiming that after three decades, they're still serving up some of the best Japanese food in town. Do your tastebuds a favour and check it out.