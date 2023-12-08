Tuck into hearty sumo stew at ENChanko

VivoCity's new restaurant ENChanko Hotpot & Kamameshi immerses you in the world of chanko nabe, or sumo stew, a delicious and healthy hotpot stew cherished for its robust flavours and rich nutrition.

“Chan” is an archaic Japanese term for father and refers to the oyakata or stable master, while "ko" can mean children, referring to the deshi or disciples.

My daughter Sarah and I kicked off with the Signature Tori Chankonabe (serves 4, $58), a delightful ensemble loaded with carrot, cabbage, beansprout, tofu and a generous portion of chicken.

Pouring the chicken broth into the soup pot felt almost therapeutic and ceremonial. The mochi kinchaku – fried tofu skin stuffed with sticky rice – added a nice touch to the dish. The soft and chewy pouches burst into a succulent mouthful from sopping up the hot broth.

The hotpot, boasting the familiar flavours of a chicken broth, was rich but not overpowering. It was accompanied by three sauces – yuzu ponzu (citrus), goma (my sesame) and and garlic karamiso (spicy bean paste) – that elevated the hotpot experience by injecting that extra zing and umami.

Individual hotpots start from just $16.80 – perfect for when you are not in the mood to share.

Sarah and I spoilt ourselves with extra Mochi Kinchaku ($6.80) and Housemade Chicken Tsukune ($7), a yummy serving of minced-chicken meatballs that was prepared to perfection.

Sarah especially loved the Himokawa Udon ($6.80) – wide, flat udon that had a creamy texture and absorbed the umami goodness from the broth very well.

For sides, we had Kuro Edamame ($5.80), Sasayama's blackish beans that are sweet and flavourful.

Sarah particularly enjoyed the Satsuma Age Cheese Sticks ($7.50), crispy Japanese fish cakes with cheese. We also had Black & Red Chicken Karage ($8.50), glazed half-half in smoked teriyaki and karamiso.

Sarah especially loved the Himokawa Udon. We also ordered Kuro Edamame, Satsuma Age Cheese Sticks and Black & Red Chicken Karagae. PHOTO: RAY TAN

Though already quite full, our curiosity led us to try another specialty: Kamameshi, which literally translates to kettle rice. It is a traditional rice dish cooked in a cast iron pot topped with a delightful mix of ingredients. The Miyazaki Wagyu Truffle & Ikura ($39) option proved to be excellent value given the generous portion and the perfectly cooked wagyu.

The interactive experience of stirring in condiments like egg, vegetables and ikura to suit our taste, followed by pouring in the dashi to loosen up the crispy rice bits, was reminiscent of the charm of a preparing claypot rice.

Kamameshi with Miyazaki Wagyu Truffle & Ikura. PHOTO: RAY TAN

We concluded our meal with dessert and drinks, my top pick being their signature Matcha Zensai Ice Cream ($6.80) – matcha ice cream topped with red bean, a slice of fresh strawberry, cream and a mochi cube. Dig in and you will unearth a bed of crunchy cornflakes, adding an extra layer of texture.

We also savoured Japanese cold-brew tea Koridashi during the meal. I highly recommend the Momotaro ($6.80), a cold-brew peach tea with Japanese white peach and strawberry, and the Cucumber Watermelon ($6.80), a cold-brew green tea blended with watermelon juice, cucumber syrup and a wedge of fresh watermelon.

Momotaro Koridashi and Cucumber Watermelon Koridashi. PHOTO: RAY TAN

Both drinks were refreshing and just mildly sweet.

Daddy & Daughter Approved!

ENChanko Hotpot & Kamameshi

1 HarbourFront Walk, #01-52 VivoCity, Singapore 098585

Daily from 11am to 10 pm (last order 9.30pm)

Website: enchanko.com.sg

Instagram: enchankosg

CULINARY EXPLORER ON A JOURNEY OF FLAVOURS

Embarking on a delectable adventure that spans continents, Ray Tan joins our news outlet as an avid food reviewer. Recognised by his digital alter ego, @beyondtheisland, Ray has carved a niche for himself as a distinguished foodie, and is often accompanied by his daughter to local dining spots that are perfect for the family.