An unexpected find on Sentosa – Eurasian cuisine amid island serenity

Tuck into some Eurasian fare after a day at the beach.

One of the few remaining Eurasian restaurants can be found on Sentosa.

I first had Quentin’s at the Eurasian Heritage Gallery at Ceylon Road a couple of years back, and quite enjoyed the meal, so it was a pleasant surprise to find them on Sentosa during a family outing recently.

While the main outlet is still in full swing in East Coast, the Sentosa branch, aptly named Quentin's Bar And Restaurant, is a slightly new concept. With both indoor and outdoor seating, its ambience is slightly more contemporary, amid island serenity.

More importantly, though, does the food match up to that of its main hub?

My daughter opted for the Kid's Fish & Chips ($18.80; served with juice & ice cream) which featured Chilean cod fish, that had a natural richness and buttery texture. The thick-cut fries were perfectly cooked without any greasiness.

Patchri ($13.80), fried eggplants with a sweet and spicy sauce, was expertly prepared, and they paired wonderfully with white rice, offering a balanced blend of flavours.

Quentin’s Prawn Noodles ($22.80) was an unexpected delight. It is Hokkien Mee loaded with squid, sliced pork belly, bean sprouts, and sambal.

This unique take on the hawker favourite, however, felt like a cleaner version -- less gooey and yet, still delicious. Although the glass prawns were flavourful, the dish could have benefited from a spicier sambal.

Pot Roast Beef ($36.80) was a hearty offering, with generous slices of beef, carrots, potatoes, and mushrooms. While the beef could have been a tad more tender, the dish was rich in umami and complemented the rice well.

The Devil Wings ($15.80) was mildly spiced. I liked that it was lightly coated with sauce, and served with some cucumber slices and chili padi for spice heads like me.

Wild Mushroom Soup (15.80) struck a perfect balance between savoury and sweet, featuring thick slices of wild mushrooms and a hint of truffle oil. This is one of the better wild mushroom soups out there.

For dessert, the Keluak Brownie ($16.80) drew my attention due to its use of an ingredient that holds a special place in my heart – buah keluak, used in Peranakan cuisine that I grew up eating.

The earthy, nutty, mildly bitter flavour of the keluak paired perfectly with the chocolate brownie. Topped with vanilla ice cream that had a unique texture akin to shaved ice, this dessert is a must-try.

Daddy & Daughter approved!

Quentin's Bar and Restaurant in Sentosa

2 Gunner lane, #01-08, Block 14 Mess Hall, Sentosa, Singapore 099567

https://www.quentins.com.sg/

https://www.instagram.com/quentinssentosa/

