What's new in the food scene

Here are updates from the food scene.

Mark your calendar as Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day returns on Monday (April 3).

Head to Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shop at VivoCity to join the inevitable queue for a scoop of ice cream.

Flavours to try include chocolate chip cookie dough, and the limited edition topped dirt cake.

The free cone giveaway is between noon and 8pm.

To find out more, visit https://www.benjerry.com/scoop-shops/free-cone-day.

Tournedos Rossini. PHOTO: MOUNT FABER LEISURE GROUP

Veteran chef Robert Chan has joined the Mount Faber Leisure Group as its executive chef, and with the appointment comes a new set menu for Dusk Restaurant & Bar (Faber Peak Singapore, Level 2, 109 Mount Faber Road, Tel: 6361-0088), available daily from 4pm to 11pm.

You can choose a three-course ($78) or four-course ($88) dinner.

It starts with Hokkaido scallops, paired with a sea garden salad and mentaiko aioli, followed by a bowl of veloute, served with forest mushrooms sauteed in duck fat and herb creme fraiche.

For mains, it's a choice between the Tournedos Rossini and a Maine lobster.

You can make a reservation via www.mountfaberleisure.com/restaurant/dusk-restaurant-bar.

PHOTO: CHOCOLATE ANATOMY

The latest resident at Baker X (Orchard Central #04-29) is homebaker Chocolate Anatomy.

From April 6 to May 3, you’ll get a selection of chocolate treats such as chocolate truffles, brownies, cookies and more at the 10-seater cafe.

Started by Rachael Chua, Chocolate Anatomy specialises in chocolate desserts.

Expect to find the signature fudge brownies ($5.50 per bar) and original chocolate cake ($5.50 per loaf).

Other treats include brookies ($3.50 per piece) and banana bread ($5 per slice, baked with browned butter for a nutty fragrance).

PHOTO: SUPER LOCO GROUP

Super Loco’s Loco Earth Month returns in April, with a sustainably sourced menu uniquely curated for the group’s different restaurants.

At Chico Loco (102 Amoy Street, Tel: 9738-7828), the menu includes Ultimate Bone Broth ($4.50), Loco Salad Bowls ($14) with a choice of three vegan-friendly, plant-based, protein-rich bowls, and the Portobello Mushroom Burger ($19).

BHC Chicken opens in Singapore. PHOTO: BHC CHICKEN

BHC Chicken, South Korea’s second largest fried chicken chain, has opened an outlet at Marina Sqaure (#02-332A & #02-332F).

All the favourites are here - Bburinkle chicken, Gold King and Macho King. Sides include cheese balls, sotteok, and Bburing hotdog.

And just like in Korea, BHC will offer mains too, such as samgyetang, kimchi fried rice, tteokbokki, and rabokki, and more.