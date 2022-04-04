What’s new on the food scene this week

Rice Sando’s Yakiniku-On-The-Go is the answer for fans of yakiniku but are in a hurry.

It’s assembled a la minute, and recommended dishes include A5 Wagyu Yakiniku Karubi ($12.80), Hokkaido Pork Yakiniku ($6.80), Gyu Sukiyaki ($5.90), Tender Unagi ($7.20), and Una-Beef Yakiniku ($7.60).

Rice Sando uses Hokkaido Yumepirika rice, and nori from Fukuoka.

Rice Sando is located at #B2-45, Plaza Singapura.

PHOTO: KAM'S ROAST

There’s no need to travel to Hong Kong to buy the popular Kam’s Roast Lava Century Egg. You just need to hit any of its outlets in Singapore.

Because of its unique production process, the Kam’s Roast Lava Century Egg does not taste like your usual century egg.

It has a molten egg yolk centre encased in a gelatinous tofu-like preserved egg white.

The eggs are available from $13.20 for a box of four in limited quantities at all Kam’s Roast outlets and for islandwide delivery via http://kamsroastsingapore.oddle.me/.

PHOTO: FRUCE

It is easier to find homegrown dessert beverage specialist Fruce these days because there are five new kiosks at SunPlaza Mall, Tai Seng (due to open this week), Yew Tee Point (mid-April), Bugis and Our Tampines Hub (both scheduled in May).

This is in addition to existing outlets in Wisma Atria and Serangoon NEX mall.

Do try Fruce’s signature creation, Avocado Coconut (from $4.70), with blended avocados with filtered coconut water. You can now order this with a negative sweetness option.

PHOTO: MANAM

Manam is a new 25-seater restaurant serving South Indian cuisine and cocktails.

The star of the menu is the range of briyani, from Chicken Dum Biryani to the weekend-only Seeraga Samba Mutton Biryani.

Also popular are Meen Moilee (Kerala-Style Fish Curry) and Spicy Andra-Style Chicken Curry.

You can wash it down with cocktails infused with Indian spices.

Manam is located at 15 Upper Circular Road, #01-01. To find out more, visit https://manam.sg.