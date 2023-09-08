Who knew doing it yourself would be so delicious?

Just across from Bukit Timah Community Club, is a little place families can step into and feel like they are dining in Japan.

Their specialty? Okonomiyaki (Japanese pancake).

Diners at Ajiya Okonomiyaki Restaurant can choose from 15 ingredients and even enjoy 10 per cent off the dish if they decide to DIY.

It was a fun experience where my six-year-old made her very own Okonomiyaki ($18) for us to share. Instructions were easy to follow, and she only needed help flipping over the pancake.

I loved how we could add the Okonomiyaki sauce and mayonnaise to our liking. The entire cooking process took just under 15 minutes, and I highly recommend you try this at least once.

Okonomiyaki DIY: Your chosen ingredients will be prepared fresh by the chef for you to mix up and cook. Add cheese, sauces, nori, and bonito flakes to your liking.

One benchmark I set for Japanese restaurants is how well they do Garlic Fried Rice ($8.50), and this place did not disappoint with the staple dish. Flavourful bites of Japanese short grain rice, with a nice balance of egg, garlic, and scallions. Simple yet satisfying.

Garlic Fried Rice.

The Meat Sampler ($42) comprised of Kurobuta pork collar, US beef short rib, and wagyu beef. It was well presented and cooked on a hot plate in front of you. You can also opt to cook this yourself and score 10 per cent off the dish.

Meats are served with an in-house dipping sauce and a slice of lemon (Pro tip: request chili powder if you need a little spice).

Meat Sampler ($42) comprising pork collar, US short prime rib, and wagyu beef.

My personal favourite grilled meat item was the Gyutan – beef tongue ($13) as it had a more interesting texture and tasted great with freshly-squeezed lemon and sesame oil.

Gyutan (beef tongue).

We also tried their popular dishes like Potato Cheese Mentai ($12) which was delicious, and the Tori Karaage ($10.50) which had a unique batter – almost soft shell crab-like in appearance, bursting with umami without being too salty.

Potato Cheese Mentai ($12) and Tori Karaage ($10.50).

To end the meal, I recommend Ajiya’s Iced Wildberry Houjicha ($5). It’s lightly sweetened and loaded with berries and enough fruity acidity to leave you refreshed after a heavy, greasy meal.

Overall, it was a fun dining experience cooking our own Okonomiyaki, and we will be back for the vibes and the food.

Daddy & Daughter approved!

Ajiya Okonomiyaki Restaurant

104 Jln Jurong Kechil, Singapore 598603

https://www.facebook.com/AjiyaSG/

CULINARY EXPLORER ON A JOURNEY OF FLAVOURS

Embarking on a delectable adventure that spans continents, Ray Tan joins our news outlet as an avid food reviewer. Recognised by his digital alter ego, @beyondtheisland, Ray has carved a niche for himself as a distinguished foodie, and is often accompanied by his daughter to local dining spots that are perfect for the family.