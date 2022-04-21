 Giant Singapore to lower egg prices till Hari Raya, Latest Shopping News - The New Paper
Shopping

Giant Singapore to lower egg prices till Hari Raya

Giant Singapore to lower egg prices till Hari Raya
FairPrice also said it has given its housebrand eggs a discount of 55 cents, which will last till April 27, 2022.ST PHOTO: SAMUEL ANG
Apr 21, 2022 09:56 am

Supermarket Giant Singapore will cut the price of its Giant Farm Fresh Eggs from Thursday (April 21) until Hari Raya Aidilfitri on May 3.

The price of a tray of 30 eggs will drop from $7.50 to $6.50.

"Despite rising commodity and supplier cost pressures, as well as price fluctuations due to the ongoing pandemic and global conflicts, Giant remains committed in supporting Singaporeans through these challenging times," it said in a statement.

The promotion will be available across all Giant Singapore stores, including the Cart app, with a limit of two trays per customer.

Egg prices have risen of late because of a viral outbreak that hit one of Singapore's largest egg producers, the Ukraine conflict and the increasing costs of chicken feed, energy and transport.

Local supermarket chain FairPrice also said on Wednesday that it has given its housebrand eggs a discount of 55 cents, which will last till April 27.

Asian restaurants and street food hawkers face the tough choice of taking the hit from higher costs or passing them on and risk losing loyal customers.
World

Less rice for the same price: Inflation bites food stalls

Related Stories

Giant supermarket adds 149 items to its list of discounted essentials, seniors get 3% discount on weekdays

Hawkers mull over raising food prices as Russia-Ukraine crisis adds to cost burden

FairPrice supermarkets launch Friday discount scheme, shoppers get 5% off on 100 items

Its Pasar Fresh Eggs now cost $6.95 for 30 eggs, down from $7.50.

More On This Topic
Egg prices continue to rise even as local farm supply recovers after viral outbreak
No shortage of eggs in S'pore, but prices likely to remain high

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

INFLATION/PRICE LEVELSUPERMARKETS