Host a Chinese New Year feast without breaking a sweat
As Chinese New Year falls on a weekend (Feb 10-11) this year, festivities – and feasting – can stretch over three days since many of us will get to enjoy the public holiday on Feb 12.
But an extra day of celebrating does not necessarily mean extra efforts in preparing to usher in the Year of the Dragon.
All you need to do is launch the FairPrice app and order in advance these centrepieces for your dining table. You can choose to pick up your order if you do not wish to wait for delivery.
Braised Delights
A great addition – but is time-consuming to prepare – to the dining table on Chinese New Year is the Hokkien-style braised duck. Leave it to the professionals to sweat over it, creating a duck with a rich hue and tender meat.
Yusheng Set With Salmon Sashimi ($39.80, serves 6-8 pax)
This quintessential platter can be quite a hassle to prepare, with its many ingredients that
need to be shredded into fine pieces. With the FairPrice app, you can order a platter that
can serve up to eight people, collect it at your preferred store and preferred timing, and just
prepare the table for the prosperity toss. Pre-order ends on 4 Feb and collection dates are
open only from Feb 2-24.
Roast Meats
FairPrice has a comprehensive range of roast meats, from oriental sausages to Iberico char siew.
Skip the time-consuming step of roasting and grab the roast pork from FairPrice to add to your pot of pen cai – do not forget that canned abalone – or stir-fry it with leek.
For a Western touch to your Chinese New Year spread, you can include a slab of BBQ ribs.
If traditional grandeur is the style of your meal, serve the suckling pig on a large platter. A picture of prosperity, the suckling pig makes an impressive centrepiece, flanked by hoisin sauce, scallions and thin, wheat pancakes.
Steamboat
The steamboat is a delightful mainstay at family meals, as everyone at the table can partake
in the cooking. FairPrice Housebrand has a wide range of steamboat items including
FairPrice fish beancurd skin pillow, Ocean Fresh Delite Hokkaido scallops, shrimp paste,
tiger prawns, Chef's Pork Iberico collar shabu and Iberico belly slice.
Pair your hotpot with the rich, full-bodied flavour of Golden Chef clear chicken broth and Golden Chef frozen pork dumplings (Chives/Cabbage). Top the meal with a hearty dish of Golden Chef Australian baby abalone – the No. 1 brand of canned abalone in FairPrice for 6 consecutive years since 2018.
With less than a month between now and Chinese New Year, order your steamboat ingredients on the FairPrice app or at fairprice.com.sg
For more information on FairPrice Chinese New Year items and promotions, go to bit.ly/fpgtnpcny2024
