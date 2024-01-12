Host a Chinese New Year feast without breaking a sweat

Yusheng Set With Salmon Sashimi ($39.80, serves 6-8 pax)

This quintessential platter can be quite a hassle to prepare, with its many ingredients that

need to be shredded into fine pieces. With the FairPrice app, you can order a platter that

can serve up to eight people, collect it at your preferred store and preferred timing, and just

prepare the table for the prosperity toss. Pre-order ends on 4 Feb and collection dates are

open only from Feb 2-24.

Roast Meats

FairPrice has a comprehensive range of roast meats, from oriental sausages to Iberico char siew.

Skip the time-consuming step of roasting and grab the roast pork from FairPrice to add to your pot of pen cai – do not forget that canned abalone – or stir-fry it with leek.

For a Western touch to your Chinese New Year spread, you can include a slab of BBQ ribs.

If traditional grandeur is the style of your meal, serve the suckling pig on a large platter. A picture of prosperity, the suckling pig makes an impressive centrepiece, flanked by hoisin sauce, scallions and thin, wheat pancakes.

Steamboat

The steamboat is a delightful mainstay at family meals, as everyone at the table can partake

in the cooking. FairPrice Housebrand has a wide range of steamboat items including

FairPrice fish beancurd skin pillow, Ocean Fresh Delite Hokkaido scallops, shrimp paste,

tiger prawns, Chef's Pork Iberico collar shabu and Iberico belly slice.

Scan for Chef Eric Teo's recipe Baby Abalone With Dragon Pearls.

Pair your hotpot with the rich, full-bodied flavour of Golden Chef clear chicken broth and Golden Chef frozen pork dumplings (Chives/Cabbage). Top the meal with a hearty dish of Golden Chef Australian baby abalone – the No. 1 brand of canned abalone in FairPrice for 6 consecutive years since 2018.

With less than a month between now and Chinese New Year, order your steamboat ingredients on the FairPrice app or at fairprice.com.sg

