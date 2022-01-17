New year, new car for FairPrice shopper

Ms Choo Gaik Ting and husband with Mr Seah Kian Peng (right), group chief executive of FairPrice Group.

It has been a wonderful start to the new year for Ms Choo Gaik Ting.

The mother of two was the recipient of a spanking new MG ZS EV from the FairPrice Fortune Car Lucky Draw.

The draw, which was conducted on Jan 13, was the first of eight weekly contests where FairPrice shoppers stand to win the luxurious fully electric SUV with every $30 spend online or at any FairPrice, FairPrice Finest, FairPrice Xtra, Unity and Warehouse Club outlets.

Ms Choo, a human resource personnel, spent $45 worth of FairPrice items at Northpoint City. The family, who does not own a car, frequents the FairPrice outlets at Northpoint City and Khatib Central.