 New year, new car for FairPrice shopper, Latest Shopping News - The New Paper
Shopping

New year, new car for FairPrice shopper

New year, new car for FairPrice shopper
Ms Choo Gaik Ting and husband with Mr Seah Kian Peng (right), group chief executive of FairPrice Group.PHOTO: FAIRPRICE
Jan 17, 2022 04:25 pm

It has been a wonderful start to the new year for Ms Choo Gaik Ting.

The mother of two was the recipient of a spanking new MG ZS EV from the FairPrice Fortune Car Lucky Draw.

The draw, which was conducted on Jan 13, was the first of eight weekly contests where FairPrice shoppers stand to win the luxurious fully electric SUV with every $30 spend online or at any FairPrice, FairPrice Finest, FairPrice Xtra, Unity and Warehouse Club outlets.

Ms Choo, a human resource personnel, spent $45 worth of FairPrice items at Northpoint City. The family, who does not own a car, frequents the FairPrice outlets at Northpoint City and Khatib Central.

 

Take twinning one step further and dress the whole family in these matching outfits.
Shopping

Best places to get matching outfits for the family this CNY

Related Stories

5 tips to recreate Song Ji-A’s sultry, doll-like makeup

New look for Dior, shop Watsons on Amazon

Sharon Au and Akinn collab, Gucci Tiger pop-up

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ShoppingFairPricecontest