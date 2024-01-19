Usher in the Year of the Dragon with FairPrice Block Party Extravaganza

Revel in festivities on Jan 20 with the FairPrice Block Party. Now that the Chinese New Year festivities have been brought to the heartlands, you can indulge in the celebrations right at your doorstep.

Flex your arcade skills at games such as Claw Catcher, Plinko and Spin-The-Wheel, or throw your taste buds a party with treats from FairPrice brands and vendors including Super Coffee, HL Milk, BoBo Fishball, Peng Guan Bak Kwa, FairPrice House Brand and the newly launched Home Flavours.

For the health-conscious, there will be a pharmacist on-site to give you a complimentary health check as well as health tips and advice. Get your hands on samples and a Unity $3 Return Voucher while stocks last.

Do not worry about missing out on FairPrice promotions and savings as the FairPrice On Wheels truck will bring them to you. Simply head to the FairPrice Block Party and get into the spirit of Chinese New Year with the exciting promotions that await you.

Get $5 off these Chinese New Year gift sets when you pay with a Trust card via the FairPrice Group App (till Feb 28 or while stocks last):

Golden Chef Royal Abalone Treasure Pot 1.8kg (limited to first 2,000 redemptions)

Golden Chef Elegance Gift Set (limited to first 2,500 redemptions)

New Moon Bountiful 6s Gift Set (limited to first 1,000 redemptions)

Skylight Gold 6s Gift Set (limited to first 800 redemptions)

Enjoy Gift with Purchase with FairPrice Visa Promotion (in-store and online)

FairPrice x Visa Online Promotion (until Jan 31, limited redemptions)

Spend at least $188 online at FairPrice and get $6 off with the promo code PROSPERITY. Exclusive to Visa cardholders.

FairPrice x Visa In-Store Promotion (from Jan 20)

Spend and receive a Free Gift with Purchase. Exclusive to Visa cardholders.