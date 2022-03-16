Raging Bull Burgers pop-up, and other food finds at Orchard

Manilla’s cult favourite Raging Bull Burgers has popped up at BayWatch@Jen for a limited time from now to May 31.

Now that the Covid-19 situation is under control, chances are you will find yourself in Orchard Road more often. And one common question when you are there: “What to eat ah?”

Here are some new options to check out.

RATIO Cafe + GastroBar

Ratio offers frozen cocktails and coffee - made by a robot barista - alongside a menu of traditional food made new.

The decor of this 80-seater restaurant is described as industrial-chic-meets-Peranakan, and you will have plenty of spots for your social media posts.

The dish to try is Mum’s Spiced Chicken Tail ($11.50), where chicken tails are marinated in curry spices and served crispy on sticks. The Seafood Laksa Cream Linguine ($26.90) has fresh tiger prawns, mussels, and squid on a bed of linguine covered in a laksa-spiced cream sauce.

Mum’s Spiced Chicken Tail PHOTO: RATIO CAFÉ GASTROBAR

This month, you can order any non-alcoholic espresso-based beverage at $2 with any mains.

Ratio Cafe + GastroBar is open from 10am to 10pm and is located at B1-12 Ion Orchard. For more information, visit www.ratio.inc.

Raging Bull Burgers

For those looking for a meat alternative, Manilla’s cult favourite Raging Bull Burgers has popped up at BayWatch@Jen for a limited time from now to May 31.

Raging Bull Burgers’ patties are made from brisket, chuck roll and wagyu with a meat-to-fat ratio of 7:3, so you can imagine how buttery the burgers will be.

The signature burger is Mighty Beast ($18) which is a burger topped with griddle maple bacon, aged cheddar, spicy beer, mustard sauce, lettuce, tomato, and dill pickle.

Mighty Beast Combo PHOTO: RAGING BULL BURGERS

Accompanying the burgers is a menu of cocktails crafted by Adam Bursik, Head Bartender at Shangri-La Singapore’s Origin Bar.

Raging Bull Burgers is available from 12pm to 9pm daily. Takeaway and delivery orders can be made by calling 6708 8832 or via e-mail baywatch.hjog@hoteljen.com.

Oriole Coffee + Bar

14-year-old Oriole Coffee + Bar has refreshed its menu with some re-imagined cafe classics.

The Popcorn Pancake ($18) is one for the gram. Fluffy pancakes are topped with rich whipped cream and freshly popped sweet, buttery popcorn. Then there are berries for balance and a housemade salted caramel sauce to round it off.

Popcorn Pancakes PHOTO: COMMONWEALTH CONCEPTS

There is also the Smoked Salmon Waffle ($22) with a Belgian waffle and a contrasting mix of smoked salmon slices.

Oriole is located at #01-01 Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Orchard. For reservations, visit www.oriole.com.sg/reservations.

Five Guys

Burger choices in town have increased with the opening of Five Guys at Ion Orchard.

In case you haven't had the Five Guys experience, expect bold flavours and hearty portions. The first time I tasted a Five Guys burger was in New York, and I have been a fan since. It is good chaos in my mouth.

Key items include the Bacon Cheeseburger ($17) and Grilled Cheese Sandwich ($8). You can create your milkshake ($10), and their fries (from $7) are a must.

Bacon Cheeseburger PHOTO: FIVE GUYS

Five Guys Ion is located at #B3-24-26, and it opens from 11am to 10pm. To find out more, visit www.fiveguys.sg.

Pepper Lunch Go

Halal-certified Pepper Lunch has opened a new kiosk at 313@Somerset (#B3-46) with two new series: Pepper Rice Burgers and Pepper Rice Bowls.

For the burgers, seasoned rice patties serve as the roof and bottom. Choose from US beef ($6.80), chicken ($6.50), salmon ($7.50) or beef hamburg ($7.50).

Pepper Rice Burger PHOTO: PEPPER LUNCH

The rice bowls are short-grained rice topped with either US beef ($7.50), diced cut steak from Australia ($9.20), beef hamburg ($7.90), chicken ($7.20) or salmon ($7.90).

And till March 31, all Pepper Rice Burgers are $5 each. For more information, head to www.pepperlunch.com.sg/plgo.

Tiffany Cafe & Restaurant

Furama City Centre is Orchard-adjacent, and you can get to the hotel from town fairly quickly. And when you do, head to Tiffany Cafe on Level 2 for its new #BuildYourBowl weekday menu.

You can customise your bowl from a choice of over 35 types of meats, greens and grains. The bowls start from $8.80 (two bases, one protein, two sides, one topping and one dressing). You can add a beverage for $2.

#BuildYourBowl (BYB) PHOTO: FURAMA CITY CENTRE

The menu is lunch on weekdays, and Monday to Thursday for dinner. Call 6531 5366 or e-mail tiffany.citycentre@furama.com for more information.