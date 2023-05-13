What's new in the food scene

The Marmalade Pantry has opened its latest outlet at Level 1 of Anchorpoint Shopping Centre, bringing its total number of branches in Singapore to six (including The Marmalade Pantry Petite).

The Anchorpoint outlet opened on May 7, and the literal greenness of its surroundings struck me before anything else. There were plants and flowers, with dark green walls in the background; all very garden chic.

The food is equally visually appealing.

Anchorpoint Specials is a collective of dishes exclusive to this outlet, and available to the end of August.

On this menu, my favourite dish is Pork Cheeks and Carrot ($28). The cheeks are braised till tender, and served with a tamarind and ginger carrot puree. I love the satisfying depth of the pork.

Also good is the Duck Ragu Pappardelle ($30), with a balsamic braised duck. When it comes to pappardelle, I have come to expect a creamier sauce, so the slightly tart duck was a pleasant surprise.

You should try the Crispy Artichokes with Tangy Lemon Ricotta ($20) too. It’s very pretty - it looked like a fried rose - but who knew deep-fried artichokes coated in polenta could be so tasty.

While the food worked for me, the drinks were a miss.

The non-alcoholic Shimmering Gold Moscato ($9.50) looks like a winner with the burst of gold flakes on the top, but when the decoration is more exciting than the product, it is not worth the calories.

Matcha Yuzu Cloud ($9.50) could have been so tasty, but it tasted like watered-down soda with a tiny swirl of matcha. None of that signature earthiness of matcha was present.

The Marmalade Pantry at Anchorpoint

Address: Level One (Central Atrium), Anchorpoint Shopping Centre

Opens 11am to 10pm

Website: https://www.themarmaladepantry.com.sg/

New in town

Executive Chef Chua Yew Hock of Atrium Restaurant has collaborated with local celebrity chef Siti Mastura. PHOTO: HOLIDAY INN SINGAPORE ATRIUM

From now till July 2, local chef Siti Mastura is sharing her creations with Atrium Restauant (Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium), collaborating with the culinary team led by executive chef Chua Yew Hock.

Chef Siti is the author of dual-language recipe book Ignite the Flame – Bonding the Generations, and has hosted her own baking show Vanila.

She contributes five dishes to Atrium’s buffet line - Cucur Udang (Wholemeal Prawn Fritters), Sambal Ikan Malbari, Lamb Rendang, Ayam Masak Merah Kerisik and Banana Nagasari with Gula Melaka Butterscotch.

The buffet is from $46 for lunch, and from $55 for dinner. There is a 50 per cent discount promotion. You can call 9114-0258 or send an e-mail to atriumrestaurant.sinhi@ihg.com for more information.

Caviar and Chocolate Weekend Afternoon Tea at Garden@One -Ninety. PHOTO: FOUR SEASONS HOTEL SINGAPORE

This is the perfect treat for the weekend - Caviar and Chocolate Weekend Afternoon Tea at Garden@One-Ninety (Four Seasons Hotel Singapore).

This set offers both the savoury-sweet flavours of delicate Caviar d’Eden pearls and the richness of Valrhona chocolates.

Savouries include Wagyu Beef Bresaola with Smoked Burrata, and Maine Lobster Brioche Roll with Organic Eggs and Black Truffle.

Sweets include Pistachio Financier, and Chocolate and Raspberry Tart.

Bonus: The hotel’s popular house-made scones that will be presented with a chocolatey twist, served with clotted cream, lemon curd and strawberry rose preserves.

The Caviar and Chocolate Weekend Afternoon Tea is available every weekend from 2pm to 5pm, till June 25.

It is at $58 (including a choice of Lavazza Coffee or Gryphon Tea), $88 (with caviar, Lavazza Coffee or Gryphon Tea), or $108 (with caviar, one craft cocktail and Lavazza Coffee or Gryphon Tea).

For more information, call 6831-7653, or send an e-mail to dining.singapore@fourseasons.com

Enjoy fresh durians at cost price with Golden Moments' new exclusive VIP membership. PHOTO: GOLDEN MOMENTS

Golden Moments’ VIP Premium Membership at $99 a year, gets you fresh durians at cost price.

The fruits go for as low as $8 a kilogram, and there are also discounted rates of up to 50 per cent for all other durian and non-durian premium products and gift sets.

Those who sign up will get $165 worth of perks, including a 600g box of de-husked fresh Black Gold Premium AAA Grade Mao Shan Wang, and $100 worth of Golden Moments e-Vouchers.

To sign up, visit https://goldenmoments.sg/product/vip-premium-membership