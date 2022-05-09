 Five men arrested for rioting; brawl allegedly started after they were denied re-entry into Cherry Discotheque, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Five men arrested for rioting; brawl allegedly started after they were denied re-entry into Cherry Discotheque

PHOTO: STOMP
May 09, 2022 07:33 pm

Five men, aged between 20 and 59, were arrested for rioting outside Cherry Discotheque on Saturday (May 7).

The police told Stomp they were alerted to a fight at 133 Cecil Street at 1.40am.

Two men, aged 21 and 30, were conscious when taken to hospital.

Several video clips of the brawl have gone viral, and according to a post by Facebook user Hebe Duanphen Lim, the men involved were allegedly drunk.

The group created a scene after being denied re-entry into the club.

In videos shared by Lim, the men are seen throwing queue poles and the club's staff and security personnel.

Some men, who are being attacked by the group, can be seen retreating into the club and closing the doors.

In one clip, two men are seen wrestling on the floor in front of the club.

Police investigations are ongoing.

