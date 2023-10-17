Car flips on side after crashing into tree near Middle Road

The blue Mercedes car turned turtle after colliding into a tree and crashing onto a pavement.

A blue Mercedes car was flipped on its side after it collided into a tree and crashed onto a pavement near Middle Road early on Tuesday.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and police said they were alerted to the accident near the junction of Middle Road and Queen Street at about 2am.

An eyewitness told Chinese news outlet Shin Min Daily News that the Mercedes was driving at a high speed before the sudden crash.

She added that four to five men helped the driver and a passenger out of the car. They then flipped the car back upright. After the good Samaritans spoke to the pair, the duo hailed a taxi and left before the police and SCDF arrived, according to the eyewitness.

Pictures obtained by Shin Min show that the airbags in the front cabin of the car were deployed, with scratches and dents on the exterior of the vehicle.

SCDF said that its assistance was not required. The police did not say if the driver was at the scene when they arrived, but that investigations are ongoing.