CPR performed on woman rescued from Telok Blangah fire

At least two people were injured in a fire that broke out in a unit on the 10th storey of Block 39 Telok Blangah Rise early on Saturday (Jan 29). Some 280 people were evacuated.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post that officers conducted cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on a woman who was found lying unconscious on the floor in the unit directly above the fire. She was taken to the Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

Another person was taken to SGH for smoke inhalation injuries, said SCDF.

The force was alerted to the fire at about 4.40am. "Upon SCDF's arrival, the fire was raging and had totally engulfed a unit on the 10th floor," it said.

"Firefighters donned breathing apparatus sets and proceeded cautiously into the smoke-logged unit. The fire, which involved contents of the entire unit, was extinguished with two water jets."

SCDF added that about 280 people were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

The cause of the fire, the third within a few hours, is under investigation.

The Telok Blangah blaze on Saturday came after fire broke out in two locations in eastern Singapore late on Friday.

At Block 941 Tampines Avenue 5, SCDF officers had to break down a bedroom door to rescue an unconscious man trapped in a burning two-storey flat around 10.30pm.

And around midnight, a fire broke out in a coffee shop at Block 204 Bedok North Street 1.