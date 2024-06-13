Diners brawl with adult shop owner over queueing space

Passers-by tried to stop the fight but failed.

A man with black hair could be seen launching a barrage of punches at another with blonde hair, even slamming him into a nearby roller shutter.

A seemingly innocuous queue for a plate of 3 Meals a Day's famed salted egg chicken descended into chaos on June 5, as diners found themselves embroiled in a physical altercation with the owner of a neighbouring adult store in Sim Lim Square.

The incident, captured on video and widely circulated on social media, has raised questions about the management of queues at popular eateries.

The footage, filmed outside an adult store on the mall's second storey, shows two men engaged in a heated brawl.

Several bystanders attempt to intervene, with two men trying to separate the pair. However, their efforts prove futile as the man with black hair continues his tirade, yelling and physically restraining the other man while demanding to know who instigated the fight.

A witness told Shin Min Daily News that the altercation stemmed from a misunderstanding over queueing space.

Customers waiting in line for 3 Meals a Day allegedly encroached on the space in front of the adult store, obstructing its entrance and sparking a confrontation that quickly turned violent. The witness added that the diner with black hair had punched the shop owner, drawing blood.

3 Meals a Day manager Mandy expressed her shock over the incident, stating that this was the first time in the eatery's three years of operation that a dispute had occurred due to customers queueing. She explained that the incident happened during peak lunch hour, shortly after she returned to the shop.

"I heard a commotion outside and turned around to see them already fighting," she said.

She emphasised that she maintains a good relationship with neighbouring businesses and that they usually communicate politely and directly if her customers' queueing affects their operations. She expressed confusion over the escalation of the situation.

"We try our best not to affect other businesses, especially during peak hours when there are more customers," she said.