Dislodged metal strip hits woman on City Square Mall escalator

A woman shopper was on an escalator, going from the fourth storey to the third, when a metal strip from a railing dislodged and hit her on the head.

The incident happened in City Square Mall at about 8pm on Monday (June 13), reported Mothership.

The woman called out in pain and burst into tears, said a shopper who was about to get on the escalator going up.

The witness, who said the metal strip bounced off the woman's head and landed with a "loud clanging" noise, went to assist her by getting a chair and some ice from a nearby restaurant.

The woman had also apparently "blacked out" for a moment and a bump formed on her forehead.

Another shopper in the mall claimed this was not an isolated incident and that the metal strips have been falling off.

The witness also found that several of the same metal strips were missing from the base of the railings at the food court above the restaurant.

PHOTO: MOTHERSHIP

She added that she is quite traumatised by the incident.

"Two seconds later and it might have been me," she said.

In response to Mothership's queries, City Square Mall said "a shopper sustained slight bruises on her head at City Square Mall due to a fallen metal strip".

Its operations and security team responded immediately to render assistance to the shopper, who said that she "felt well and did not require any further assistance".

The management followed up with the shopper to ensure her well-being and to provide any additional assistance.

A thorough check was also conducted the same night to prevent similar incidents from happening again, according to the mall.

"Once again City Square Mall Management would like to assure our shoppers and stakeholders that we view safety very seriously and is committed to provide a safe and enjoyable shopping experience and environment for all shoppers," said the statement.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Mothership that they received a call for assistance at 7.50pm. SCDF assessed a person for injuries and the person subsequently refused to be taken to the hospital.