Edge restaurant at Pan Pacific Hotel suspended after 16 diners fall ill

The Edge restaurant is required to clean and sanitise the premises and dispose of all ready-to-eat food and perishable food items, among other measures.

Popular buffet restaurant Edge at Pan Pacific Hotel has been suspended by authorities after 16 diners fell ill.

The Ministry of Health and Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on May 25 that they are investigating six incidents of gastroenteritis involving diners who ate at the restaurant between May 2 and 18.

Affected diners either sought outpatient treatment or self-medicated, with none requiring hospitalisation.

Edge, located on the third floor of Pan Pacific Hotel at 7 Raffles Boulevard, first received feedback from diners experiencing gastroenteritis symptoms and took voluntary measures such as health screening for food handlers and deep cleaning of the premises.

However, due to the suspected ongoing transmission, SFA has suspended the restaurant’s operations from May 24 until further notice.

The restaurant is required to clean and sanitise the premises, equipment and utensils, and dispose of all ready-to-eat and perishable food items.

All food handlers must re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 1, and test negative for foodborne pathogens before resuming work.

The food hygiene officer must also re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 3 before returning to work.

“Food safety is a joint responsibility. SFA would like to remind food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times,” the statement said.

It also advised people not to patronise food establishments with poor hygiene practices, but to report such outlets to SFA via its online feedback form for investigations.