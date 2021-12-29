Friendly factory dog about to lose his home

Trump is about to lose his home. Can you take him in?

Trump is a factory dog, a friendly five-year-old mongrel.

Now the factory is about to close down and Trump faces eviction.

The animal welfare group Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore is trying to find him a foster home.

“This friendly chained dog is forced to leave the factory by 30 Dec as the company is shutting down its operation," the group said on Facebook.

“Is there a kind soul who can buy him some time so that we can work on finding him a permanent home? Otherwise his owner is going to give him away to another factory.”

Trump is chained to a window of the building, and if he is passed on to another factory that is likely to continue, Mothership reported.

The website’s report quoted the group as saying that Trump's chain is heavy, and that volunteers have extended it with a leash so he has greater mobility.

It said factory dogs are usually chained or caged in poor living conditions.

It added that while Trump is loved by the factory staff and roams freely at night, he is at risk of getting hit by heavy vehicles on the premises.

One comment under the group's Facebook appeal said: “Chained Dog Awareness, thank you very much for all the good work you guys have done for so many years, rescuing all the chained dogs and giving them new homes and better lives. Will be transferring something to help, and hope more will also consider donating.”

Another user asked whether Trump was friendly to other dogs, and the group said “he has a playmate at the factory”.

If you can help Trump, you can message the group here.