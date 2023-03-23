 Heavy Singapore-bound traffic at Woodlands Checkpoint: ICA, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Heavy Singapore-bound traffic at Woodlands Checkpoint: ICA

Heavy Singapore-bound traffic at Woodlands Checkpoint: ICA
Live camera feed on the OneMotoring portal showed heavy congestion stretching across the Causeway from Johor from as early as 7am.PHOTO: LTA
Wong Shiying
Mar 23, 2023 10:08 am

Motorists entering Singapore via the Woodlands Checkpoint were met with heavy traffic on Thursday morning – the first day of Ramadan and the birthday of Johor’s ruler, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar.

Live camera feed on the OneMotoring portal showed heavy congestion stretching across the Causeway from Johor from as early as 7am.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said in a Facebook post at 8am that there is heavy arrival traffic at Woodlands Checkpoint.

“Delays are expected and travellers are advised to check traffic conditions before embarking on their journey,” it added.

It is a four-day weekend holiday in Johor from Thursday, with the first day of Ramadan declared a public holiday.

Johor police said on Wednesday that it is expecting heavy traffic at major roads and highways in the state in the coming days and will deploy officers to ensure smooth travelling for road users.

The man was found without any original identity documents or travel documents in his possession.
Singapore

Man caught trying to enter S'pore via Causeway train tracks

Related Stories

Heavy traffic expected at land checkpoints over school holidays: ICA

Congestion at Malaysian land checkpoints: Whose fault?

ICA foils bid to smuggle 20,000 e-vaporisers packed in snack boxes

More On This Topic
Heavy congestion towards S'pore at Woodlands Checkpoint despite end of school holidays
Do something about Causeway traffic gridlock, Johor chief minister urges Malaysia govt

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

WOODLANDS CHECKPOINTJohorRamadan