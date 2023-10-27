Jail for man who drove drunk and treated road like racing circuit, killing 1 injuring 6

Jeremiah Ng En You was driving his twin brother’s car when he ploughed into several vehicles that had stopped at a red light.

A man who killed a Gojek driver and injured six others while driving a Mercedes-Benz drunk was sentenced to seven years’ jail on Friday.

At one point, he was driving at between 157kmh and 169kmh even though the speed limit there was 60kmh.

On Dec 23, 2021, Jeremiah Ng En You, 35, was driving his twin brother’s car in Tampines when he ploughed into several vehicles that had stopped at a red light.

Ng had 42 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The prescribed limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

He had pleaded guilty in May to one count of drink driving and another for causing the 59-year-old Gojek driver’s death by driving in a dangerous manner.

Three other charges were taken into consideration during his sentencing, on Friday.

Ng will also be disqualified from driving for 12 years after his release.

Six people were injured in the accident that involved three other cars, a taxi and a motorcycle.

Before sentencing him, District Judge Salina Ishak said this was a tragic and horrific case and agreed with the prosecution the accident was one of the worst in recent memory.

The judge highlighted amendments made to the Road Traffic Act in 2019 meant to deter irresponsible driving.

She said: “It was observed that irresponsible driving can have deadly consequences. Even if the victims survive the accident, they or their families may suffer long-term problems, sometimes medical, sometimes permanent disabilities.

“The present case is one such case which clearly illustrates the devastating effect of the deadly combination of dangerous driving while under the influence of alcohol.”

She said a clear signal must be sent to motorists who have a blatant disregard for the safety of other road users that they would be punished by sentences at the higher region of the sentencing range envisaged by Parliament.

She added: “Although the accused had been driving and travelling on the same route home six days a week for the last 12 years and was extremely familiar with the roads, it is not a licence for him to treat our roads like the Grand Prix driving circuit by driving at such excessive speeds while under the influence of alcohol.”

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Sheldon Lim said in court documents that before the accident - between 7pm and 10pm that night - Ng had dinner with his brother and two friends at his office in Tampines Street 93, where he drank four cans of beer.

At about 11pm, the brothers left the office and Ng got behind the wheel while his brother sat in the front passenger seat.

Ng was speeding as he drove along Tampines Avenue 1 at around 11.10pm. The vehicle was initially travelling at between 157kmh and 169kmh even though the speed limit there was 60kmh.

As he approached a junction, Ng slowed down to between 122kmh and 130kmh. He was about to turn left into Tampines Avenue 10 when he lost control of the vehicle.

DPP Lim said that at this point, the car was travelling at between 92km and 108kmh.

Ng failed to execute the left turn and the car went straight ahead before ploughing into a centre divider.

It struck the right side of the car driven by the Gojek driver, which was stationary at the junction due to a red light. He had two passengers.

DPP Lim said the private-hire car then struck the right side of a second car and the front of a third car.

A motorcycle was passing between the Gojek car and the second car, and the 25-year-old motorcyclist was crushed between both vehicles.

The second car also hit the right side of a nearby taxi.

The police were alerted at around 11.10pm and officers found Ng reeking of alcohol.

After failing a breathalyser test, he was arrested and taken to the Traffic Police headquarters in Ubi Avenue 3.

The prosecutor added that, following the accident, the Gojek driver was taken to Changi General Hospital (CGH) and was pronounced dead at 12.01 am the next day.

One of his passengers, a 24-year-old man, had two pieces of glass removed from his face.

The other male passenger, who was then 25, escaped with a mild head injury and several wounds.

The motorcyclist, who suffered from a traumatic brain injury and multiple fractures, was hospitalised for 66 days.

The driver of the second car, a 39-year-old man, suffered bruises and was given three days’ medical leave after going to CGH.

The taxi driver, a 42-year-old man who complained of pain in his right hand, went to a private clinic and was given five days’ medical leave.

DPP Lim had asked the court to sentence Ng to eight to 10 years’ jail and disqualify him from driving for 12 years.

Ng’s lawyer Shashi Nathan had asked the court for a sentence of between four and four years and six months’ jail, leaving the length of driving disqualification up to the court.

In sentencing Ng, one of the factors that District Judge Salina considered was the serious potential harm that could have resulted from his particularly dangerous manner of driving.

Apart from the seven victims, she said there were other passengers nearby, which included Ng’s brother and the three passengers in the second car. They were the driver’s wife and their two children, who were six and nine years old at the time.

“It is only fortuitous that no one else was hurt.” said the judge.