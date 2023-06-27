Man arrested over alleged e-commerce scams involving ‘Pokemon’ cards

The man allegedly advertised the sale of “Pokemon” cards on Carousell and became uncontactable after receiving money from victims.

A 28-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in a series of e-commerce scams involving the sale of “Pokemon” cards.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man could have been involved in at least eight similar cases, with losses amounting to more than $9,000, police said in a statement on Monday.

The police said they received several reports between June 20 and 24 from victims who were allegedly cheated by an online seller who had advertised the sale of “Pokemon” cards on Carousell.

The man became uncontactable after receiving money from the victims via PayNow.

Officers from Ang Mo Kio Division established the identity of the man and arrested him on Monday.

The man will be charged with cheating. Those convicted may be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

The police advised members of the public to purchase only from authorised sellers or reputable sources, especially for high-value items.

People should also opt for buyer protection by using in-built payment options that release payment to the seller only upon delivery. Whenever possible, they should avoid making advance payment or direct bank transfer to the seller.

Scammers could also entice buyers to contact them directly through messaging platforms such as WhatsApp or WeChat by offering a better or faster deal if bank transfer payments are made directly to them.

To make the buyer believe that they are genuine sellers, scammers may also use a local bank account or provide a copy of an NRIC or a driver’s licence.

For more information on scams, the public can visit scamalert.sg or call the anti-scam hotline on 1800-722-6688.

Anyone with information on such scams may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit the information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness