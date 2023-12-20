Man fined for illegally importing meat and running unlicensed cold stores

SFA said Teh Kiap Kang was fined on Dec 20 for running the cold stores and for illegal imports on three separate occasions.

In a statement, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said Teh Kiap Kang, the sole proprietor of Viet-Sin Grocery, was fined on Dec 20 for running the cold stores and for illegal imports on three separate occasions.

On April 26, 2022, SFA officers discovered approximately 1,784kg of such products in a cold store at Gambas Crescent. A further 1,240kg were found in another unlicensed facility at Woodlands Close on March 15, 2023. Both cold stores were linked to Viet-Sin Grocery.

SFA also found about 37kg of assorted meat products on Nov 1, 2023, at a grocery shop operated by Viet-Sin Grocery at Woodlands St 31. Investigations revealed that these products were imported from Vietnam without valid licences and were from sources not accredited by SFA. All the products were confiscated.

The illegal storage of meat and seafood in unlicensed facilities poses serious food safety risks, the agency said. Cold stores must have a valid licence to operate, and SFA regularly inspects these sites to ensure they meet hygiene and safety standards.

Those caught keeping meat or seafood in unlicensed cold stores for sale or supply could be fined up to $50,000 and jailed for up to two years. Repeat offenders may face fines of up to $100,000 and jail terms of up to three years.

Those caught importing meat products illegally from unapproved sources, or possessing such products for sale without a valid licence, may be fined up to $50,000 and jailed for up to two years for a first offence.

For subsequent offences, the penalty includes a fine of up to $100,000 and a jail term of up to three years.