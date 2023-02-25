Man found dead in bloodstained stairwell in Dakota HDB block

The police were alerted to the incident on Friday morning and arrived to find the man lying motionless at Block 58 Dakota Crescent.

A 32-year-old man was found dead in an HDB stairwell in Dakota Crescent on Friday morning.

The police said they were alerted to the incident at 9.52am and arrived to find the man lying motionless at Block 58 Dakota Crescent.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police said they do not suspect foul play.

The Straits Times understands that he was a resident there and that no weapons were found.

The police have classified the incident as a case of unnatural death and investigations are ongoing.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the man’s body was found on the staircase landing between the ninth and 10th floors. Blood stains could be seen on the staircase, floor and a pipe.

A 76-year-old resident said she was shocked and saddened by the news as the man would often greet neighbours and help them buy things.