Man who died in crash on way back to M'sia was new dad

A young family is struggling to cope with the sudden loss of a loved one following a fatal car accident in Woodlands.

The 29-year-old victim, identified as Mr Tan Kok Seng, leaves behind a wife and an infant daughter.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Sept 20 at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 7 and 10.

Mr Tan, a Malaysian national, was on his way back to Malaysia with a colleague after work when tragedy struck.

The car they were travelling in collided with a BMW, throwing Mr Tan from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The colleague, who was behind the wheel, has been arrested for careless driving.

Mr Tan worked as a window installer at a factory in Sembawang, where his wife is also employed.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News at the mortuary, Mr Tan's distraught older brother, who declined to be named, described him as an easygoing and generous individual who loved to joke with his friends.

"He just got married a little over a year ago, and they have a daughter who's not even a year old yet," he shared, visibly shaken.

To manage their work commitments across the border, the couple relied on Mr Tan's parents to care for their daughter. The family hails from Ipoh, Malaysia, where Mr Tan's body will be transported for the funeral.

Following the funeral rites and cremation in Ipoh, Mr Tan's ashes will be brought back to Johor, Malaysia, where his wife is from.

"His wife wants him to be close by," explained his brother. "It will also be more convenient for her to visit with their daughter."

Both families have pledged to support the young widow and her child.

"Financially, she will be alright," assured Mr Tan's brother. However, the emotional toll of this tragic loss weighs heavily on everyone.

As Mr Tan’s body arrived at the funeral parlour on Sept 21, a soul-calling ceremony was held amid palpable grief.

A friend of the family, Madam Cheng, wife of Mr Tan’s colleague, spoke to Shin Min Daily News over the phone, her voice thick with emotion.

"Everyone is heartbroken," she revealed, adding that Mr Tan’s wife was inconsolable.

The victim's body was transported back to Malaysia later that evening for the funeral arrangements.