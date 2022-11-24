 Nationwide ART kit distribution started Monday, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Nationwide ART kit distribution started Monday

Nationwide ART kit distribution started Monday
SingPost will be delivering the test kits to households. PHOTOS: ONG YE KUNG/FACEBOOK
Shabana Begum
Nov 24, 2022 12:36 pm

The fourth round of Antigen Rapid Test (ART) kit distribution to households started on Monday, in a drive which will see more than 1.5 million households receive 12 ART kits each in their letterbox in the coming weeks.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung urged individuals to test themselves for Covid-19, especially with the rise in social interactions during the year-end holiday season.

“Do remember to test yourself especially if you have just returned from overseas, are feeling unwell or visiting vulnerable persons,” he added.

SingPost will be delivering the test kits to households. The previous nationwide ART distribution was in July, amid the wave of infections driven by the Omicron XBB variant.

Mr Ong added: “The year-end is also their peak period so we seek your patience and understanding as (SingPost) go about making the deliveries.”

The Ministry of Health had previously said more ART kits will be given to lower-income households and students, when needed.

Delivery riders in Beijing said that orders have gone up between 30 and 50 per cent since last Friday.
World

Letter on delivery riders sleeping rough in Beijing goes viral

Related Stories

World Cup: Maskless Qatar 2022 scenes spark anger in China

Beijing shuts parks, museums as Covid-19 cases rise

Official warns Beijing facing its most severe Covid situation

Beneficiaries of the social service offices and family service centres may continue to request additional ART kits at these centres and offices.

 

Our fourth round of Antigen Rapid Test (ART) kit distribution began earlier this Monday. In the coming weeks, over 1.5...

Posted by Ong Ye Kung on Wednesday, November 23, 2022
More On This Topic
Bivalent Covid-19 vaccine to be offered to those aged 18 to 49; each household to get 12 ART kits
Over a third of households have received ART kits under 3rd nationwide distribution exercise

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

covid-19