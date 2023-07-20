 No more walk-ins: Traffic e-Appeals Portal is only way to submit appeals, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
No more walk-ins: Traffic e-Appeals Portal is only way to submit appeals

The Traffic e-Appeals Portal has been expanded to cover appeals against driving licence suspensions or revocations, and the granting of licences on medical grounds.ST FILE PHOTO
Aqil Hamzah
Jul 20, 2023 12:06 pm

From Thursday, the public can no longer submit appeals against traffic offences through walk-ins, fax, e-mail or post.

Instead, appeals will be accepted only through the Traffic e-Appeals Portal, which has been expanded to cover appeals against driving licence suspensions or revocations, and the granting of licences on medical grounds, said the police in a statement on Wednesday.

The appeal process will take between two and four weeks before the outcome is released, the police said regarding the new appeal options. For complex cases, it may take at least four weeks to complete the appeal review.

“The Traffic Police (TP) would also like to reiterate that only appeals with extenuating circumstances, such as medical emergencies, and with supporting documentary proof will be considered. To protect the safety of all road users, TP takes a firm stance towards traffic offenders. All appeals which do not meet the above criteria will be rejected,” the statement said.

Those looking to access the portal can visit www.police.gov.sg/e-services and clicking on “Traffic e-Appeals”.

