 Pricey pomfret? FairPrice selling it at almost half the price than at wet markets, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Pricey pomfret? FairPrice selling it at almost half the price than at wet markets

Pricey pomfret? FairPrice selling it at almost half the price than at wet markets
Chinese pomfret (XL, 600 - 800g) at FairPrice outlets is priced at $50.90, almost half the price of pomfret sold at some wet markets. PHOTO: FAIRPRICE
Jan 28, 2022 08:30 am

As the prices of popular fish like Chinese pomfret and red grouper have spiked ahead of Chinese New Year, FairPrice is bucking that trend. 

The Straits Times reported on Jan 26 that six wet markets were selling fresh Chinese pomfret for as high as $90 to $100 a kg, up from $40 to $50 a kg last November. Red grouper was priced at up to $75 a kg, from $30 to $40 a kg.

At FairPrice, however, fresh Chinese pomfret is currently priced at $50.90 a kg, while red grouper is also going for $50.90 a kg. 

A check on prices at supermarket chain Sheng Siong found that prices for both fish were also lower compared with wet market prices – $63.99 for pomfret and $69.99 for red grouper.

The price increase is normal during the Chinese New Year period – around 50 per cent higher due to demand – and stallholders said the increase was also exacerbated by floods in Malaysia last month. Singapore's fish supplies come mainly from Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam.

The price of prawns at wet markets reportedly hovered at around $20. At FairPrice, a kilo of prawns cost $18.90. 

The amount will be committed over a period of three years, and will be dispersed once every six months.
Singapore

FairPrice to donate $1.2m in vouchers to 600 families

Related Stories

Flyer supposedly giving out FairPrice vouchers not endorsed by supermarket

FairPrice, Giant, Cold Storage and Sheng Siong supermarkets to stay open during CNY period

New year, new car for FairPrice shopper

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

FairPricechinese new yearWet Marketsfish