Rider dies in AYE accident

A 24-year-old rider lost control of his motorcycle and died in an accident on the Ayer Raja Expressway heading towards the Marina Coastal Expressway this morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the incident at about 7.15am and an individual was pronounced dead on the spot.

The motorcyclist was riding in the rain when he is believed to have lost control and skidded after colliding with a lorry.

A resident of Block 610, Jurong West Street 65, told Shin Min Daily News that she heard a loud noise but did not check it out as she thought a vehicle had a punctured tyre.

The accident caused a heavy traffic jam on the expressway this morning.

The 46-year-old driver of a lorry that was parked about 50 metres away from the fallen rider, is assisting the police with investigations.