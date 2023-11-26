Three arrests and 159 summonses by Traffic Police in 5-day islandwide blitz

The police reminded vehicle owners to ensure that drivers using their vehicles hold valid licences, which can be verified on the Singapore Police Force’s website.

The Traffic Police made three arrests and issued 159 summonses in a five-day blitz across the island.

The enforcement action, which ran from Nov 13 to 17, targeted various traffic violations, the police said in a statement on Nov 25. The offences ranged from speeding and running red lights to not wearing seat belts, using mobile devices while driving and issues relating to the use of helmets.

Two motorists were arrested for driving without a valid licence and/or insurance coverage. The third motorist arrested was wanted for failing to attend court for outstanding traffic offences, including ignoring a red light, careless driving, not wearing a seat belt, allowing an unlicensed person to drive and failing to stop after an accident.

The police reminded vehicle owners to ensure that drivers using their vehicles hold valid licences, which can be verified on the Singapore Police Force’s website.

Permitting an unlicensed individual to drive can result in a fine of up to $10,000, a jail term of up to three years, or both. Repeat offenders may face stiffer penalties, including a fine of up to $20,000 and a jail term of up to six years.

Motorists can also check for outstanding traffic summonses online. Ignoring these summonses can lead to an arrest warrant being issued.