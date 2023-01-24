Who's honking his horn?: Man arrested for suspected drink-driving

After a probably hectic first day of Chinese New Year, some residents in Yishun were awoken by the raucous honking of a car below their block on Monday morning (Jan 23).

According to Nathaniel, who lives at 128 Yishun Street 11, the constant blare of the horn began around 2am.

He looked out of his living room window and realised the noise was coming from a red car parked below.

He also noticed a man popping his head out of the car, and then back in.

The resident decided to go down and check on the man, and saw that he was slumped in his seat, with what looked like an empty bottle of liquor on the grass patch next to the car.

He then called the police to assist the man.

According to Nathaniel, the police talked to the man for almost an hour. He also observed Land Transport Authority (LTA) officers arriving to assist.

In response to Mothership's queries, the police said: “On Jan 23, 2023 at 2.08am, the police were alerted to a call for assistance at the open-space carpark of Blk 128 Yishun Street 11. A 40-year-old male driver was arrested for suspected drink-driving. Police investigations are ongoing.”