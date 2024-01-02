3 injured in shooting incident in Sibu on New Year's Day

A man who looked like a delivery rider walked into an eatery in Sibu, Sarawak, and opened fire at patrons before fleeing.

In the New Year's Day incident that took place at Medan Mall on Jalan Wong King Huo, the man was caught on closed circuit television footage walking into the premises. He was carrying a paperbag in his left hand and wearing a helmet.

The man then stopped in his tracks, raised his right arm and fired several shots. As he was fleeing, another man entered the CCTV frame, also armed with a gun and fired shots at the patrons.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said three men aged between 27 and 33 were injured in the incident. The three, who had been drinking with friends at the eatery, were taken to hospital and were in stable condition.

“Police found 10 bullet casings of 9mm calibre believed to have been fired from semi-automatic pistols at the scene," ACP Zulkipli said at a press conference.

“Our investigation found that at 4.55pm, two male suspects riding two motorcycles. One of the suspects went towards a victim who was drinking with five friends at the shop."

The two suspects are yet to be identified. ACP Zulkipli said the case is being investigated under attempted murder.