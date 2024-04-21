Kuala Lumpur airport shooting: Injured bodyguard awake, taken off ventilator, says wife

Mr Mohd Nur Hadith had been put in a medically induced coma due to his injuries. His wife said he woke up on April 20.

PETALING JAYA – A bodyguard who was shot at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1 on April 14 has regained consciousness.

Mr Mohd Nur Hadith, better known as Along, had previously undergone intestinal surgery after being injured while saving the life of his client, Ms Farah Md Isa, who runs a travel agency.

His wife confirmed that Along had woken up on April 20.

He had been put in a medically induced coma due to his injuries.

“This morning (on April 21), he was taken off the (ventilator).

“He can speak a little,” his wife Siti Noraida Hassan said when contacted.

No timeframe has been given for his discharge, however.

“It could take some time,” she added.

Just after 1am on April 14, the Kuala Lumpur airport was rocked by the suspected murder attempt when a man allegedly tried to shoot his wife in the arrival hall.

Ms Farah, better known as Farah Cie, was waiting for clients to return from the umrah – an Islamic religious pilgrimage – at the time.

The suspect reportedly threw a firecracker in her direction, causing injuries to bystanders, before opening fire at close range.

One bullet missed her, and Along stepped into the path of the second bullet. The injured bodyguard was rushed to Hospital Cyberjaya for treatment.

The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Hafizul Harawi, then escaped in his car but was arrested in Kota Baru at 3pm on April 15 after a nationwide manhunt. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK