7.3-magnitude earthquake hits east Japan, tsunami warning issued

The tremor registered a magnitude of 7.3, according to public broadcaster NHK.

TOKYO (REUTERS) - A strong earthquake jolted Japan’s north-east coast on Wednesday, shaking buildings and triggering a tsunami warning.

The tremor registered magnitude 7.3 and as high as a 6-plus on the Japanese shaking intensity scale in some areas – too strong for people to stand, according to public broadcaster NHK.

The same region was hit by a major quake followed by a tsunami in 2011 that triggered the Fukushima nuclear disaster.

Strong tremors were felt in the country's north-eastern and eastern areas, including the capital Tokyo.

This story is developing.