 7.3-magnitude earthquake hits east Japan, tsunami warning issued, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

7.3-magnitude earthquake hits east Japan, tsunami warning issued

7.3-magnitude earthquake hits east Japan, tsunami warning issued
The tremor registered a magnitude of 7.3, according to public broadcaster NHK. PHOTO: USGS
Mar 16, 2022 11:12 pm

TOKYO (REUTERS) - A strong earthquake jolted Japan’s north-east coast on Wednesday, shaking buildings and triggering a tsunami warning.

The tremor registered magnitude 7.3 and as high as a 6-plus on the Japanese shaking intensity scale in some areas – too strong for people to stand, according to public broadcaster NHK.

The same region was hit by a major quake followed by a tsunami in 2011 that triggered the Fukushima nuclear disaster.

Strong tremors were felt in the country's north-eastern and eastern areas, including the capital Tokyo.

This story is developing.

Tokyo logged 7,836 coronavirus cases on March 15, down 12 per cent from a week earlier.
World

Japan set to remove most restrictions as new infections ebb

Related Stories

Toyota to halt operations at all Japan plants due to cyber attack

Japan eases entry ban with limited reopening

Badminton: Singapore beat Japan 3-2 to edge closer to Asia Team C'ships medal

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Japanearthquaketsunami