Smiles, drama and tears as unusual Malaysian GE candidates show up

Abdul Rani Kulup Abdullah is an independent candidate for the Port Dickson seat.

PETALING JAYA - The Malaysian elections may be a serious affair but there was lots of colour and drama as some rather unusual candidates decided to throw their hats into the ring.

There was social activist and serial police report maker Abdul Rani Kulup Abdullah, well known for his “Kipidap, dongibab” (Keep it up, don’t give up) tagline. He showed up in his red traditional suit, headdress and his signature dark sunglasses.

And there was eccentric celebrity Diva AA, who decided not to take on his brother Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, caretaker International Trade and Industry Minister, at the last minute because their “mother had come in his dreams” to advise him against it.

Diva AA, whose real name is Azwan Ali, sobbed in front of the media as he spoke of his mother’s advice.

“Mak Tom came into my dreams often and she advised me to not contest in GE15. I always visit her grave to pour out my heart, and I know she is listening,” he said.

He had taken on his brother in Gombak in 2018 but polled only 90 votes.

There was also a visually impaired man who narrowly missed submitting his nomination papers.

Retiree Habib Bourguiba Abd Hamid, 53, was denied entry into the nomination centre in Titiwangsa when he arrived two minutes after nominations closed.

Mr Habib Bourguiba Abd Hamid Habib leaving the nomination centre after being denied entry. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

He said he had left his house at Kampung Datuk Keramat at 8.50am but was unable to arrive on time due to traffic conditions and road closures.

Titiwangsa election officer Firdzaus Said met Mr Habib at the gate and explained to him that he was too late.

Then, there was carpet seller Deepak Jaikishan – the erstwhile Gerakan candidate for Pulai in Johor who ended up in Klang.

Mr Deepak Jaikishan, better known as the “carpet seller”, will contest as an independent candidate. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

The former associate of jailed prime minister Najib Razak and his wife Rosmah Mansor surprised everyone when he stood as an independent in Klang after quitting Perikatan Nasional, which had earlier named him for Pulai.

“I don’t agree with Perikatan’s agenda as well as the restrictions it had placed on me,” he said.

Mr Jaikishan, who owns a carpet business, had sued Najib and Rosmah over an alleged conspiracy that he claimed led to him suffering losses, but the case was thrown out by the court.

Another well-known social activist Uncle Kentang, whose real name is Kuan Chee Heng, has decided to try his luck in the Puchong parliamentary seat after losing the Semenyih state seat in the 2019 by-election.

Mr Kuan Chee Heng, also known as Uncle Kentang, distributing potatoes to the poor in the early days of his charitable work. PHOTO: KUAN CHEE HENG/FACEBOOK

“There is one Chinese uncle who you can meet at the mamak, the office or even the markets, and when you don’t have money to buy food,” said Mr Kuan, 59.

“I am not the kind that only surfaces every five years. You can meet me anywhere,” he posted on his Facebook. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK