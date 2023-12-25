Woman killed by falling Christmas tree at Belgian market square

Security camera footage showed the Christmas tree slowly leaning over, then collapsing next to a Christmas market.

BRUSSELS – A woman was killed, and two people were injured by a large Christmas tree that fell over during stormy weather in the Belgian city of Oudenaarde, the authorities said on Dec 22.

Security camera footage on Belgian news media showed a brightly lit 20m-high Christmas tree slowly leaning over, then collapsing next to a Christmas market on Dec 21 as a merry-go-round turned in the historic town square.

A spokesman for the Oost-Vlaanderen province prosecutor said the victim was a 63-year-old woman from Oudenaarde. Two women from the same town were lightly injured in the incident.

“The investigation will focus on whether the tree had been properly secured and will also look at the impact of the weather,” he said.

Storm Pia, which disrupted traffic in Britain and the Netherlands on Dec 21, also hit western Belgium, where the weather service issued a yellow code warning for the coastal areas.

The storm also caused a death in the Netherlands, where a woman died of her injuries on Dec 22 after she was hit by a falling tree on Dec 21, her employer, healthcare organisation Zozijn said. – REUTERS