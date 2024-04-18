April 19 SA (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(4) PROJECT RUNWAY ran a cracker on debut, finding only a speedy sort too good on her debut. That experience will have done her good and she should go one better.

(1) FANTASY GIRL showed inexperience on debut and should do a lot better this time.

(2) GINGER PALACE makes her debut but may need further.

(3) GLOBAL SCENE and (6) THREAD OF LIFE were not beaten far on debut and can get involved in the mix.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(2) LISTENTOTHEOCEAN is one of many in the race making their local debuts after a change of trainer. She was not beaten far last time and looks the one to beat.

(3) GOTCHA BUZZ has improved of late and can fight out the finish.

(19) FIVE STAR MAGIC is clearly lengths better than her last run would suggest She can bounce back and score if she gets into the race.

(4) REUNION HOTSPOT was not beaten far on local debut and could have more to offer.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(1) PETTEIA proved a disappointment in the Western Cape in the last two runs but has a winning chance in a new yard.

(4) RUN FOR ME has been unlucky not to win by now and deserves respect once again.

(5) WAR SWORD lacks a strong finish but could earn some money.

(7) CAPTAIN EFFICIENT and (8) SWISS WALT are both battling to get out of the maiden ranks but are also not out of it in a weak race like this.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(9) LEGAL CHITCHAT was not beaten far on local debut and should like this longer distance.

(1) ALADO’S PRIDE is having a good year and can contest the finish once again.

(2) HEKNOWS won well on local debut and could have more to offer.

(3) LAUNCH CODE ran well last time and could be improving.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(1) MISS SHAIVI ran well on local debut. Could have more to offer.

(7) THE LADY LOVE is improving. Can fight out the finish again.

(3) VARIETY BREEZE has not won for some time but is capable of earning some minor money.

(6) KILMONIVAIG is clearly better than her last run would suggest and could be the surprise package.

(11) JADE’S CABERNEIGH and (13) DE JANEIRO are two others that hold winning claims.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(1) THREE ROCKS has won six of nine starts. Unbeaten in two starts over this course and trip.

(2) GIMME’S LASSIE was caught too far back last time. Can get a lot closer this time.

(3) GOLDEN PACIFIC always gives of her best and should be there at the finish once again.

(4) ANCIENT EPIC should improve on her local debut and could earn some money.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(3) GOLDEN RULE had an unsuccessful attempt at scoring on debut in the Western Cape but was not disgraced. He was an impressive winner on local debut and can follow up.

(1) FAMILY LAW quickened well on debut to beat stable companion (7) SILVONIAN.

(2) GLOBAL STATE is improving and won well last time.

(4) KINGDUNDEE beat winners on his debut, so could be anything.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(8) FERRANDO was heavily backed and obliged his supporters when winning over this course and distance earlier this month and can follow up.

(3) POMPEI WARNING has been fair on the Polytrack and is even better on the turf, so should contest the finish.

(5) GLASS SHOES is speedy and can earn some money.

(6) GREAT MELODY ran well last time in a stronger field than this.

(7) CAPTAIN TIK TOK is seeking a hat-trick and deserves respect.