Dec 5 South Africa (Turffontein) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(6) LADY CRUSADE disappointed last time over 1,400m but is back over the shorter trip. The mare should be hard to peg back.

(5) FLYING PUMA is better than her last two runs and could challenge.

(1) DREAM STATE and (7) BOSSY BOOTS could get into the money.

Watch first-timer (4) MAJOR STRIDES.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(1) WINTER PATH needed her last run and should make a bold attempt.

(2) GLAWARI is another that showed up well after a break in new surroundings and will come on heaps.

(4) ENCHANTING LADY needed her last run badly and cannot be ignored for some money.

(9) SMASHING attracted support on debut and can only improve.

Watch first-timer (8) LOVEGRASS.

Race 3 (1,800m)

(2) DJ JUNIOR has come well and is well-above average. He rates a strong first choice to complete a hat-trick with Richard Fourie up.

Many are capable of challenging. If DJ Junior fluffs his lines, consider (1) HAZLO GRANDE, (3) GREENLIGHT MAGIC (blinkers on), (4) BANHA BRIDGE (blinkers off), (5) THE FRONT LINE, (6) SAGE KING and recent maiden winner (8) BIRTHRIGHT.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(4) UNIVERSAL LOVE has been running close-up since opening her account and got her well-deserved second victory. However, it looks tricky on indifferent form lines.

(3) SPRING IN HEAVEN looks to have most improvement to come but (6) CARNELO should be at peak fitness.

On best form, (2) PARKER GETRIX, (7) THE INKOSANA (fatigued last time) and (8) LIBECCIO could pull it off.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(8) COURAGEOUS CAT has ability but was rested and gelded. He should be ripe and ready to resume winning ways.

(10) PRINCEOFGREEN is another having his peak run and the extra distance should be ideal.

(2) SCALLYWAG (looking to win three from three at this track) and (3) TIZONA (may probably need it) are capable of scoring.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(1) SHARAPOVA is overdue for a second victory. If relaxed in the early stages, the mare could finish off strongly.

(2) RADU, (3) BACK TO THE FUTURE and (4) QUANTUM are having their peak runs and are capable of winning.

(7) SWEET BASIL needed her last outing. But, on 1.5kg better terms with Back To The Future, she could make up the 1¼-length beating.

Race 7 (1,160m)

(1) IN THE BEGINNING has ability, with two wins and two placings from six starts. She comes off a break but could win fresh.

(2) LUCY IN THE SKY is moody but could grab them late on her day.

(9) ONE FELL SWOOP won well after a rest and could score again.

(6) SIMPLE SIMPLE, (7) CHROME TOURMALINE and (3) MYTHICAL DREAM are more to consider.

Race 8 (1,160m)

(2) EDWARD RYE won impressively on debut in his new yard, while (9) SAN SIMON won on the second time of asking. Both are capable of following up.

(13) IN THE ETHER finishes off strongly but needs to get going earlier. Each-way chance.

(8) TWICE THE STORM is running close-up and could feature.