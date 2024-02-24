Feb 25 South Africa (Turffontein) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

Only two of the seven runners carded have raced.

(1) CYMRIC, who attracted money on debut, looks most likely to improve and gets the nod.

However, a fancied first-timer could prove dangerous.

Watch especially (4) LEGEND OF ARTHUR and (2) GEAR SHIFT.

Race 2 (1,000m)

Half the field of eight are newbies.

(4) KINDRED HEART finished close-up in both her starts. The filly could be third-time lucky.

(2) GAELIC DANCER found solid support on debut but was all at sea. She would have gained experience.

(3) GOLDEN CHANDELIER has not been far back in all three runs.

Watch the newcomers, especially (7) VARVARA.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(7) TOO LATE MY MATE showed up well on debut and will relish the extra distance. Respect.

(3) MOTHER CITY found no support on debut but did well to finish a close fourth. She can only improve.

(1) INTRO is improving with each run and should be involved.

(2) LADY OF TIBET is sure to improve on debut over the longer trip.

Watch the three newcomers.

Race 4 (1,000m)

The Bauhinia Handicap has attracted only five runners but it should be interesting.

Topweight (1) GOLDEN SICKLE has run five times for Tony Peter, winning on four occasions and was touched off in the other.

The classy filly gives 4kg to (2) TROPPO VELOCE, 4.5kg to (3) FLOWERBOMB, 9.5kg to (4) MYTHICAL DREAM and 14.5kg to (5) ON CUE.

Among them, Troppo Veloce rates a serious threat despite meeting Golden Sickle on the same terms.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(3) WESTERN WISHES was not disgraced after a lengthy layoff and could resume winning ways. If she is found out by her second run after a long break, then many could take advantage.

(2) PRINCESS ILARIA is the danger. She should run another honest race and deserves her third victory.

Stablemate (9) EMPRESS GAME forms a good back-up.

(4) HEART PEAKS disappointed in her post-maiden but should do better.

(1) LOLLAPALOOZA, (8) MISS SHAIVI and (10) PRINCESS AZARIAH are for the exotics.

Race 6 (1,400m)

The youngest runner, (9) MID WINTER WIND is on the up and has a good chance of completing a hat-trick.

Carrying the same weight at the bottom are (11) BOB’S YOUR UNCLE and stable companion (10) TOTAL SURRENDER, who was not striding out last time. Both have money chances.

(5) CELESTIAL CITY is on a roll and could make it four straight wins.

(2) LAGUNA VERDE has ability but also a big weight.

Race 7 (1,100m)

Something was amiss last time with (1) LUCKY LAD and he was out of action for seven months. He is top class but tackles fitter horses in the Betway National Currency Sprint (Grade 3) over 1,100m.

They included (2) ZIYASHA, who improved heaps with blinkers, (4) CULLINAN BLUE and (7) ONE FELL SWOOP, who both are in good form.

Race 8 (1,160m)

Recent maiden winner (3) VAN MEIJEL could go on and beat a field of this nature.

However, three-time winner (1) LIL MISS MONEYBAGS gives him only 1.5kg and could take honours.

(4) GOLDEN ASPEN, who has not been far off, (8) RED CARPET GIRL and (6) TWICE AS WILD are looking for the trifecta money.

Old man (5) WRITTEN IN STONE could add another cheque to his name. The eight-year-old has had 79 starts for four wins and 23 placings.