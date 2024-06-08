June 9 South Africa (Turffontein) form analysis

Race 1 (1,100m)

(7) ROAMING SPIRIT finished an eye-catching third on debut and will have come on appreciably.

(3) GAELIC DANCER has the form and experience to make her presence felt, although a bigger threat is likely to come from newcomer (1) COSMIC QUEEN.

(11) TO BE FREE must be taken seriously.

Race 2 (1,100m)

(15) WOLF MOUNTAIN finished second in both outings and need not improve a great deal to go one better.

(13) TOWERS OF GOLD is likely to pose a threat if confirming the promise of his debut third over 1,200m.

Watch newcomers (8) OMBUDSMAN,(7) GREENLIGHT RACER, (12) TAKEYOURBESTSHOT and (14) VARJURY.

Race 3 (1,160m)

(7) BJORN IRONSIDE has revealed considerable promise in two starts. Strong chance.

(2) GAMER, (1) MOHAVE MAN, (3) GOD OF CHAOS and (4) SMASHING have shown enough to get into the picture, while newcomers (5) BAY EMPIRE and (8) CAPTAIN CLEVER can make their presence felt.

Race 4 (1,160m)

(2) DRAGON DRAGON fluffed her lines over 1,000m last month but could redeem herself.

Newcomers (9) GOLDEN MOMENT and (10) ICONIC WINTER could be forward enough.

(1) BILINGUAL and (3) FEATHER DANCER were not beaten by far last time.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(2) VJ’S ANGEL was a wide-margin winner over track and trip last time. Hard to oppose.

(1) MISS SCALETTA and (6) WORLD OF ALICE were winners over 1,600m at this venue in their most recent outings. Both are likely to acquit themselves competitively.

(3) ACROSS THE POND completes the shortlist.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(9) MASTER CHRISTMAS, (5) WARHAWK BOMBER and (14) TWO MILES WEST were separated by just 0.7 lengths over 1,450m on the Inside track last time. They are closely matched on the revised weight terms. (1) PRESLEY was not a long way adrift in that race. Respect.

(2) GREETING MY MASTER and (7) JUDGEMENT DAY are unfavourably drawn but have the means to make their presence felt.

Race 7 (1,800m)

Star three-year-old (2) PURPLE PITCHER has won six of seven races since joining Robyn Klaasen, including both starts over course and distance (one of them a Grade 1), and will be ridden for the first time by S’manga Khumalo in what is his final Durban July preparation outing.

Cape raider (10) POMODORO’S JET could emerge as the biggest danger, given the strength and consistency of his Western Cape form. This progressive runner concedes weight to best-weighted female rivals (8) NONE OTHER and (11) PERFECT WITNESS but is good value to preserve his unbeaten track-and-trip record.

(7) MUJBAR, (5) MERIDIUS and (4) ATTICUS FINCH complete the shortlist.

Race 8 (1,160m)

(1) FIRE ’N FLAMES was impressive in winning over 1,200m at the Vaal last month and a six-point penalty is unlikely to halt his momentum.

(3) BLACK EGRET, (4) SILVER TUDOR and (5) GREEN FLASH are in good form and likely to acquit themselves well.

(6) HALBERDIER also has the means to make his presence felt.

(8) VELDSKOEN was heavily supported on his Highveld introduction, so should not be underestimated either.