Lor seals Sha Tin hat-trick

Adios (Karis Teetan) capitalising on his 115lb (52.2kg) handicap to give trainer Frankie Lor the final leg of his treble at Sha Tin on Wednesday night. PHOTO: HKJC

HONG KONG Frankie Lor reclaimed second place in the Hong Kong trainers’ championship with a Sha Tin treble on Wednesday night to boost hopes of a successful title defence.

After a relatively slow start to March, Lor finished in a blaze with nine winners for the month, including two trebles.

Typically coy about championship success, Lor again downplayed his chances, despite moving to 43 wins for the 2022/23 season.

He is five behind his former boss – 11-time champion trainer John Size (48).

“It’s still too early to tell,” said Lor. “My old boss is getting winners and Ricky Yiu (also with 43 wins but fewer minor placings) is also doing well.

“I just do my best and hope to have winners for my owners.

“It’s been a good night. Sometimes when the draws are not so good, it can be a surprise.”

Lor’s treble came from the final three races at the all-dirt meeting – Hava Nageela, Youthful Deal and Adios – to take training honours on the night when jockeys Silvestre de Sousa, Karis Teetan and Matthew Chadwick snared doubles.

Hava Nageela landed the Class 3 Silvermine Bay Handicap (1,650m) when the former Irish galloper proved too strong under de Sousa.

Bought as a 2023 BMW Hong Kong Derby hopeful, the Aclaim gelding had struggled to recapture the form which delivered three consecutive wins in Ireland, where he raced as Warren Beach for Ken Condon.

“He’s a nice horse – that’s why I entered him for the Derby, but I couldn’t get his rating up for the race,” said Lor.

“I still think we can get him up in distance and he can hopefully get to Class 2.” - HKJC