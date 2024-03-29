March 30 South Africa (Turffontein) form analysis

Race 1 (1,450m)

(2) FATAL FLAW improved over a similar trip last time but finished behind (4) SONIC JET on debut. They will go close.

(5) VARVARA could have more to offer over the extra distance, so has to be respected.

Newcomer (3) OXALIS GOLD is another to note.

Race 2 (1,450m)

(4) LEGEND OF ARTHUR was backed on debut when finishing an encouraging third over a shorter trip. He is bred to improve over this distance.

(6) PIBE DE ORO has improved to finish second in his last two outings. He is another vying for the lead role.

(3) GRAND CRESCENDO was deemed good enough to raid Cape Town and ought to improve on his Highveld introduction.

Watch the betting on newcomers (5) ONE AND ALL and (2) CLAYMORE.

Race 3 (1,200m)

This would not take much winning, so it could pay to side with well-bred newcomer (5) AUTUMN VAR, who is closely related to Equus Champion two-year-old filly Canadian Summer.

(1) EMPRESSOFNORMANDY, (2) SOMEDAY MAYBE and (3) LADY GREENSLEEVES have the form and experience to be competitive.

(6) DRAGON DRAGON and (8) TOOLEGITTOQUIT are open to improvement with the benefit of their introductory outings under their belts.

Race 4 (1,450m)

(1) THERES A LIGHT has progressed to finish second in both outings after being gelded. He looks poised to score.

(9) THE PLAYBOY BOMBER is improving and will likely pose a threat if building on his recent progress.

(4) STREWN SKY fits a similar profile, so cannot be underestimated.

(8) APACHE SON and (7) AMERICAN REBEL should have more to offer after their pleasing introductions.

(2) VIVA LA VICTOR, (5) BREATH OF MAGIC and (3) AND ACTION complete the shortlist.

Race 5 (1,200m)

The improving (3) PRINCESS LOLA makes obvious appeal after her last-start hurrah over this track and trip.

However, preference is for (1) HALBERDIER, who drops in class and races off a competitive mark.

(5) CIRCUS LIGHTS and (8) SMELTING are likely to make their presence felt after their improved recent outings.

Last-start winner (9) TWICE AS WILD is dangerous to discount under a minimum penalty with the benefit of her rider’s 4kg allowance.

Race 6 (1,700m)

The well-bred (1) PYROMANIAC sparked improvement with blinkers last time and ought to confirm that progress over this distance.

The progressive (8) LA MOOHAL is also weighted to be competitive, so should fight for victory.

(2) SILENT WAR and (6) VIVA SPIRIT have the form to make their presence felt.

(9) PLAYER, who rarely runs a bad race, could get into the picture on these terms.

Race 7 (1,800m)

(4) PEWTER SKY deserves to have his consistency rewarded but will be challenged by improving last-start winner (5) JUDGEMENT DAY, who has raised his game with headgear fitted.

(9) HOLOCENE and (6) A PLACE IN THE SUN are holding form and ought to acquit themselves competitively.

(2) PRICELESS needs only to confirm the form of her encouraging Highveld debut to stake a claim.

(7) LIBECCIO is in good form, so cannot be discounted either.

Race 8 (1,200m)

The well-bred (5) MID WINTER WIND has raised his game after a gelding operation. Having already proven his effectiveness over this shorter trip, he is on the road to complete a four-timer from stall No. 1.

Last-start winner (4) TSAR BOMBA is distance-suited and will likely remain competitive despite a penalty.

Stablemate (2) KARANGETANG could have more to offer over this extended trip after an encouraging last start over 1,000m.

(1) AUSSENKEHR and (8) RAGNAR LOTHBROK have the means to stake their claims, too.

Race 9 (1,450m)

Last-start winner (1) FEEL ALL RIGHT impressed when winning over this track and trip last time. He could be worth siding again on handicap debut under a 4kg-claiming apprentice.

(3) RUN FOR COVER has improved with blinkers and ought to pose a threat from stall No. 1 with top jockey Richard Fourie engaged.

(5) TRIPPIS TUNE and (9) VAN MEIJEL have scope for improvement, so cannot be discounted.

(10) NAZARE and (12) COUNT YOUR CHANCES complete the shortlist.