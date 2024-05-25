May 26 South Africa (Kenilworth) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(14) WORLDCRAFT and (1) BELA VISTA revealed promise on debut and should, given the benefit of the experience, play leading roles with natural improvement expected.

(4) COLD BREEZE and (12) SHIPINDANI will also know more about it after encouraging debuts, so could have roles to play.

Race 2 (1,100m)

(1) POWERFUL, (4) TRIPPING THUNDER and (7) BOUNDLESS ENERGY make plenty of appeal, so any market support for them on debut must be taken seriously.

(2) APPROACH SHOT, (3) THE US OF A, (10) COSMIC RHYTHM and (8) EINSTEIN have the form to be competitive.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(7) ICE RAIN followed up her 1,400m maiden win by winning over 1,600m last time and a resultant six-point penalty is unlikely to halt her progress.

Preference, however, is for (1) GLEE CLUB, who got the better of that rival when winning her maiden (1,400m) and is 2kg better off.

(3) ENCHANTING CHOICE and (8) TOKYO PRINCESS disappointed last time but they can do better.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(6) SONG TO THE MOON and (7) MR BELVEDERE were gelded before their most recent outings and are likely to feature prominently if building on that improvement. The former was a fast-finishing third over 1,200m and this distance will be more to his liking.

The latter finished ahead of (8) MONKEY PUZZLE and (10) CLIFF SWALLOW and ought to confirm his superiority.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(1) INNAMORARE had legitimate excuses for his unplaced last start over 1,600m and is better than that form reads. He could set the record straight reverting to his preferred distance from gate No. 1.

His conqueror that day, (3) TYRION LANNISTER, should remain competitive but is worse off at the weights with (7) SOLOMONS SEAL who, on paper, ought to turn the tables on the revised terms.

(9) SCALINI and (13) CHEEKY LADDIE are not taken lightly after improved recent performances.

Race 6 (1,800m)

(1) TOTHEMOONANDBACK finished second over 1,600m last time and is likely to fight for victory over this extended trip in his peak outing and with Richard Fourie engaged from gate No. 1.

(4) AFRICAN TORRENT improved to finish third over 2,200m off a higher mark recently, so is good value to capitalise on this drop in class.

(7) ETERNAL OPTIMIST could give cheek to those rivals.

(9) BIG POPPA, (6) CARAMEL FUDGE and (11) DESTINED TO DANCE come next.

Race 7 (1,800m)

The consistent (1) PRINCESS IZZY finished fourth over 1,600m in Leg 2 and is likely to enjoy the run of the race from gate No. 1.

(2) RAINBOW LORIKEET was a fast-finishing third on her return from a break in Leg 2. With improved fitness on her side and extra 200m likely to suit, could turn the tables on runner-up (5) MY FLOWER FATE and the winner that day, (11) TIME FOR LOVE, who is also drawn widest on this occasion.

Race 8 (1,950m)

(4) PACAYA looked back to his best when reunited with Fourie to win Leg 2 over 1,800m, beating 3YO stablemate (8) RAPIDASH. The latter ought to have tightened up with the benefit of that outing.

(7) VOORLOOPERTJIE faces his toughest test yet but deserves a shot at this level after two impressive wins in his last three starts.

(5) NAVY STRENGTH and (6) FUTURE PRINCE complete the shortlist.

Race 9 (1,600m)

(11) ALL ABOUT RONNIE was dropped out from the widest draw before running on powerfully to get up on the line over track and trip last time. He is drawn wide again and is 1kg worse off with re-opposing (4) FLY FUTURA but could be worth siding with. The latter ought to put up a fight on these terms.

(10) MASTER OF PARIS is in good form and should also make his presence felt.

(5) DOUBLE OLYMPIC caught the eye in his last start over a shorter trip, so has to be respected too, with improvement likely over this distance in his peak outing and off a reduced mark.