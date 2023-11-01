More choice plots await Bestseller

The Ricardo Le Grange-trained Bestseller (Vlad Duric) scoring a 1/2-length win over newcomer and stablemate Elite Jubilation (Rozlan Nazam) in a barrier trial over 1,000m on Tuesday. King Arthur (Fadzli Yusoff) is third.

It was on Oct 7 when trainer Ricardo Le Grange said in a post-race interview that he reckoned Bestseller was a “gutsy” horse and a stayer in the making.

That was after Bestseller had recorded his fourth win, which came over the 1,400m.

The other three were posted over the sprint trip of 1,200m.

Le Grange also mentioned that the Dream Ahead four-year-old was best ridden patiently – which was what jockey Vlad Duric did to a tee on the day.

“It was a gun ride by Duric,” added Le Grange in that interview.

Well, with Bestseller, patience is truly a virtue and we again saw it at the trials on Tuesday morning when the four-year-old came from out of nowhere to clobber his rivals over the sharp 1,000m trip.

Ridden again by Duric and jumping from an outside chute in the second of three trials, Bestseller sniffed the clear morning air and enjoyed the scenery from his spot near the rear.

That was where Duric dropped anchor. And until they were midway down the home stretch, that was where Bestseller stayed.

But once he got sight of the finish, he took off.

Duric was happy to let him go and Bestseller must have given Elite Jubilation and King Arthur a bad case of windburn when he zipped ahead at the 50m mark.

He eventually put a ½-length on the pair who led from the get-go.

Bestseller clocked a modest 1min 1.51sec for the journey. But then again, it was a stroll until the final 50m.

Yes, Le Grange is right. Bestseller is a stayer in the making and, like he said, he is a nice, neat galloper who produces his best when ridden patiently.

In that same trial, it was good to see King Arthur come out from, what has seemed like, hibernation.

Missing from trials and the races since May 20 when – as the $20 second pick – he was soundly beaten in a race won by Sky Eye, the “King” seemed like his old self when trotted into the gates by regular rider Fadzli Yusoff.

Quickly into his stride, King Arthur went toe to toe with Elite Jubilation and they looked good for a one-two finish until they saw the white blaze on Bestseller loom so menacingly on their outside.

That said, the Donna Logan-trained King Arthur gave a good impression, finishing a ½-length and a head from the winner.

Always a favourite with racegoers, the I Am Invincible six-year-old will surely be well received by his loyal subjects on his return to racing.

The third and final hit-out of the morning saw Le Grange saddle another trial winner in Maxima.

Yet another who seems destined for bigger and better things, Maxima had A’Isisuhairi Kasim doing the steering and the Malaysian rider did a fine job.

Uninvolved with the early speed battle up front, where Silent Is Gold and the mare Istataba went hell for leather, Maxima was snagged back to sit fourth and nearest the rails.

“Harry” made his move at the furlong mark when a gap materialised between horses.

He pointed Maxima at the opening and, from being right out of it, Maxima was suddenly right in it. In that tight tussle, he got his head down where it mattered most to nose out Silent Is Gold, the mount of Shafrizal Saleh.

Countofmontecristo, who was always in the hunt, stayed on for third, some 2½ lengths away. He had Mohd Zaki in the saddle.

But it was all about Maxima.

The German-bred Ivawood six-year-old, who has raced in the United Kingdom, France and Hong Kong, has to date won three races from just four outings at his new home base at Kranji.

A versatile sort, his wins have been over the 1,200m, 1,600m and, most recently, over the 1,800m, signalling his first outing in Class 3.

Another 200m with a postage-stamp weight should give him a gilt-edged chance very soon.

With natural progression, the handsome chestnut should be ready, eager and willing to contest the Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) on Nov 11.

