October peaks at right time

October (Bruno Queiroz, inside) just beating Surpass Natural (Jerlyn Seow) by a head in a trial on Nov 21.

Sure, we are into November. But, what do you know? October is not done yet.

October the racehorse still has a score to settle and he might be planning to get it done before the season closes on Dec 30.

Trainer Stephen Gray and his owners, the Falcon Racing No. 7 Stable, will also be hoping that the win they are anticipating comes sooner rather than later.

And if there are lingering doubts as to when that victory will come, right now, one thing is certain.

October is in the pink of health. As for racing fitness, Gray has certainly knocked off the rough edges and, one could say, the youngster is good to go.

He made that plain and clear when winning his trial on the morning of Nov 21.

That day, when taken out by Bruno Queiroz, October was in his element.

He jumped away cleanly from an inside chute and, on settling, dictated the pace.

At the 600m, he surrendered the lead to Contarelli who, under Manoel Nunes, showed the field the way to the top of the straight.

Surpass Natural, the “old man” in the field at eight years of age, had just one behind him and he appeared to be travelling okay under Jerlyn Seow.

Soon after straightening, Contarelli, a four-year-old from Donna Logan’s yard, threw in the towel. He would eventually finish in fourth spot.

But not done yet were October and Surpass Natural.

Joining them was Bransom and, at the 300m, there was a line of three – October, Surpass Natural and Bransom, who was partnered by Ronnie Stewart.

But the threesome did not last long. Already a four-time winner with a rating of 71 points, Bransom soon waved the white flag and, with a furlong to travel, it was down to two.

What ensued was a heads-up-heads-down sprint to the line. October won that duel and he hung in there to prevail by a head.

On stepping to the top of the podium, October clocked a decent time of 1min 0.27sec for the 1,000m trip.

Still a three-year-old and learning the ropes, he only arrived at Kranji on Apr 27.

He has been improving with every outing and that win at the trials tells us that October is running into a vein of form which should see him picking up more prizemoney than the modest $7,000 plus that he now has in the kitty.

October is currently racing off a 46-point rating.

It is a comfortable place to be because, for sure, he is better than that mark. So watch him when he next goes to the races. A win looks to be on the cards.

Flip the coin over and old stager Surpass Natural just does not know when to take it easy and smell the roses.

Right now, he is racing off a high mark of 94 – and he is deserving of every point.

His effort at this most recent trial was indicative of a horse who is not yet ready to be retired.

Sitting in second-last place for most of the 1,000m trip, he took the home turn wide and, although it meant he had to cover more ground, it also gave him a clear, unobstructed view of that run to the finish.

Such was his finishing speed that he drew level with October at the 150m before being beaten narrowly into second spot.

Already a winner of seven races, he is like an ageing boxer who refuses to be knocked out.

Yes, on his effort on Nov 21, it does look like he is ready to go a few more rounds.

When that happens, you should be in his corner.

