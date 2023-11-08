Tycoon in rich vein of form

Invincible Tycoon (A'Isisuhairi Kasim), on the inside, holding off Cyclone (Ronnie Stewart) by a short head in a Class 1 race over 1,600m on Aug 27.

Steven Burridge’s solitary runner Mr Malek finished ninth in the Singapore Gold Cup won by Hongkong Great in 2022.

Well, the veteran Australian handler will be looking to do much better on Saturday.

He may well have the horse to do it this time around – Invincible Tycoon.

Another one from the powerful Lim’s Stable, the five-year-old wound up his preparation for the $1 million showpiece with a pleasing gallop on Tuesday morning.

Taken out by race-rider Manoel Nunes, who partnered him when beaten by Lim’s Kosciuszko in the Group 1 Raffles Cup (1,600m) on Sept 23, the “Tycoon” breezed over the 600m in 40.8sec.

Fresh from taking third spot in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m) on Oct 14, this son of I Am Invincible is in fine form and has drawn ideally in barrier No. 7.

Over the tricky 2,000m, which he will tackle for the first time, he could be the one doing best over the concluding stages of the time-honoured classic.

Also throwing his hat into the ring is Dream Alliance.

From Tim Fitzsimmons’ power-packed yard, he worked diligently, clocking 39.7.

Ronnie Stewart was aboard, but it is Brazilian jockey Bruno Queiroz who takes the reins in the big race.

Dream Alliance, who may be seen as a 1,400m specialist given all his five wins have been over that distance, has drawn marble one.

But, as he is a come-from-behind type, it will not matter much.

Like Invincible Tycoon, he will be producing his best right when the others are beginning to plod home on weary legs.

After winning his last start in convincing fashion, Dream Alliance is holding his form well.

Fitzsimmons sent the five-year-old son of Into Mischief to the trials on Nov 2 and he did well to hold down third spot in that hit-out which was taken out by Lim’s Kosciuszko.

Last season’s champion trainer Fitzsimmons was in fiery form at the last Kranji meeting on Nov 4.

That day, he sent out four winners from a book of 11 races and he will be eager to pick up from where he left off.

Another Cup runner turning in a good show on the training track was Saint Tropez.

Taken out by Matthew Kellady, the Not A Single Doubt five-year-old ran out the 600m in a swift 37.1.

A winner over 1,700m on the Polytrack and 1,800m on the grass, Saint Tropez will easily see out the Gold Cup trip for trainer Shane Baertschiger.

Saint Tropez was a let-down at his last start. Sent out as the $13 third pick, he was never in the hunt and finished last.

The second-worst alley in 17 does not enhance his chances but Saint Tropez is better than that and looks a good candidate for those novelty bets.

